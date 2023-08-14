Home » fell ill in front of friends and died at the age of 19
Health

fell ill in front of friends and died at the age of 19

by admin
fell ill in front of friends and died at the age of 19

Ferrara, 14 August 2023 – It must have been a summer evening like many others, to be spent among friends and carefree. But for a 19 year old boy, that Saturday evening in August suddenly took on the gloomy hues of tragedy. The young man lost his life after being seized by a sudden illness that left him no way out, despite the promptness of the rescue. It all happened shortly after midnight yesterday. The young man was with some friends when he began to feel ill, collapsing on the asphalt. The emergency services were immediately alerted. Once in via Bologna, the medical emergency operators immediately realized that the boy’s conditions were very serious. After the first maneuvers of resuscitation, the 19-year-old was transported by ambulance to the Cona hospital, where, however, the painting crashed. About half an hour after arriving, his heart stopped beating.

All investigations into the case by state police investigators are now underway. The first question to answer, is why that heart so young suddenly stopped.

The investigators will have to understand first of all if he suffered from previous pathologies or if there are other causes at the origin of the death. Neither is it excluded – but we are still in the field of hypotheses to be verified – the assumption of narcotic substances. In short, at the moment we are faced with a mystery and the investigators are proceeding with lead feet. No track is excluded. To shed light on the still obscure points of this terrible story will be the medico-legal checks which could probably be ordered by the prosecutor already in the next few hours.

See also  Corpse in a field in the Bolognese area, the carabinieri are investigating - Emilia-Romagna

f. m.

You may also like

Lawsuit against Astrazeneca: Corona vaccination damage in court

Cloudburst in Bardonecchia (Turin), torrent overflows

The World Health Organization Warns of Emerging Covid...

The phone call from his wife and the...

If you do these 4 things on Sunday,...

It affects the very young, but what is...

starting from 21 thousand euros. Pros and cons...

Zuckerberg loses patience with Musk: “He doesn’t confirm...

Minimum wage, Conte and Schlein’s petition that went...

Italian Healthcare System Struggles with Lack of Staff,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy