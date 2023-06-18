Female alopecia what it is and how to cure it

Have you ever heard of female alopecia? It is a very widespread phenomenon, but let’s find out together how to cure it and how to run for cover.

You have probably already heard of it, but generally alopecia is associated with the male world, however many women suffer from it nowadays. Hair lossespecially if it occurs at a young age in a difficult moment in one’s life, can seriously undermine a person’s confidence.

Female alopecia, contrary to what many think, is very widespread. Just think that about 40% of women Over the age of 70 suffers from female pattern baldness, the most common type of hair loss, which is thought to be hereditary. Indeed, there are different types. It can come on suddenly or happen gradually. It can take the form of thinning or cause total hair loss. In short, baldness comes in many forms. But let’s find out together what are the causes of alopecia and above all how to take care of it.

How to cure female alopecia

Hair loss can be associated with several causes. It can be a genetic problem or it may be the result of a fort period of stress. Alternatively, it stems from a medical problem or a treatment you are following. Hair loss is a known side effect of chemotherapy. Not only that, it is a phenomenon that often occurs in new mothers in the first months after childbirth.

How to take care of your hair and counteract alopecia – tantasalute.it

But let’s get to the treatments that can be used for alopecia. A proven treatment for this is to use a hair lotion containing minoxidil. After using it, many women notice improvements, including a slowdown or a total stop of baldness, as well as thicker hair. Obviously, before taking any action, it is advisable to consult your doctor.

Another important aspect that many women underestimate is acceptance. In fact, as mentioned earlier, many of them who suffer from hair loss tend to lose self-confidence. Hence, it is extremely important deal with the psychological impact of this condition: the sooner you accept your new physical appearance, the sooner you will be able to live with your current condition.

There are obviously some things you can do to take care of this condition. Several women gained some of the security they lost covering the hair or masking it, for example by wearing wigs, extensions or even make-up. If you don’t initially find the ideal solution for you, don’t give up.

Over time you will be able to identify the method or tool that will be able to satisfy you. Alternatively, if you prefer, you can not cover yourself at all, the decision is yours alone. However, experts strongly advise against resorting to products that advertise themselves as miraculous. Indeed, there are no cures for female alopecia.

