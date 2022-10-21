On the side of women. Curing female cancers can and a lot passes through prevention: this is the guiding thread of the meeting conducted by the journalist Donatella Zorzetto on the stage of the Festival di Salute 2022, at the Ara Pacis in Rome. With her Giovanni Swapshead of the Oncological Gynecology Division of the Department for the Protection of Women’s Health and Infant Life of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, and Director of the University Department of Life Sciences and Public Health of the Catholic University, and Giorgio Valabregaprofessor of Oncology at the University of Turin and in the Oncology team of the Mauriziano Umberto I Hospital in the city.