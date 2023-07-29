female foil and male épée, it is gold

The editorial staff Saturday 29 July 2023, 10:44 am

MILANO – L’Italia from the male sword (David DiVeroli, Gabriele Cimini, Andrew Santarelli e Frederick Vismara) completes the golden Saturday of blue fencing by dominating 45-31 in the final France (Gaetan Billa, Romain Cannone, Alexandre Bardenet and Yannick Borel) conquering the 2nd gold of the day as well as the 4th of the world championship in Milan up 10 medals overall returning to win the team title after 30 years. After a balanced start Santarelli goes wild in the 3rd assault for the first extension Italy on 15-11, Cimini rides the wave of Santarelli pushing the blues up to the maximum advantage on 20-12 in his assault against Bardenet. Unleashed Azzurri, Di Veroli retouches the maximum advantage up to +10 (23-13). The transalpines are unable to mend the gap with the blues who enter the 9th assault on the 40-28.

World Fencing Championships, Italy is gold in women’s foil

L’Italia of the female foil (Alice Volpi, Arianna Rigo, Martina Favaretto e Francesca Palumbo) is confirmed on the top of the world by beating in the final the France (Pauline Ranvier, Solene Butruille, Morgane Patru and Ysaora Thibus) per 45-39. The blue ones reach the maximum advantage on the 25-17 with Errigo on the platform, the French however don’t give up and take the lead on the 31-30 at the 7th assault thanks to the thrusts of the Patru against Favaretto who, however, reacts and brings the blues ahead 34-31. Volpi extends the advantage over 40-34 con Francesca Palumbo last on the platform against Thibus. The Frenchwoman tries (41-37) in the middle of the bout but Palumbo scores 3 consecutive hits for 44-37 at 59″ that mortgage success. The hit of 45-39 reached 30″.

Fencing World Championships, Italy ko in the saber

L’Italia from the female saber stops in the round of 16 after the knockout againstUkraine Of Kharlan. The blues are defeated 33-45, always chasing their opponents from the start. This defeat could now jeopardize qualification for the Paris 2020 Olympics. In Ukraine she is back on the stage Olga Kharlan, readmitted yesterday after disqualification for not saying goodbye to the Russian Anna Smirnova after the individual competition

