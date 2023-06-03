Feminicide in Senago, Alessandro Impagnatiello: “I killed Giulia because I was stressed”. Validated the lock

Senago (Milan) – Il investigating judge of Milan Angela Minerva has validated the detention and ordered the pre-trial detention in prison per Alessandro Impagnatiello, accused of having killed Giulia Tramontanohis girlfriend in the seventh month of pregnancy, stabbed multiple times last Saturday night in their Senago apartment, in the Milan area.

The accusations

The thirty-year-old, confessed offender, also attempted twice to burn the body of the partner he has afterwards hidden in the scrub near the pits of a building not far from home. Responds to aggravated voluntary homicide, concealment of a corpse and abortion without consent. However, the investigating judge has excluding the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

The interrogation

Alessandro Impagnatiello “referred to having acted without a real reason why stressed out by the situation that had arisen, mentioning among other things, as a source of stress, not only the management of the two girls but also the fact that others had come to know, for example in the workplace”. This is what the 30-year-old told the investigating judge of Milan Angela Minerva in the interrogation to validate the detention.

The new version

Impgnatiello would also have shot corrected about the stabbing dynamics. From what has been learned, the man explained, answering the judge’s questions, that the girl, before he killed her, she had “involuntarily” injured her arm with the kitchen knife he was using to cut some tomatoes. That would have been the “spark” that would have led him to hit her several times at her neck. Previously Impagnatiello had said, confessing to her crime, that Giulia on Saturday evening, while she was intent on preparing dinner, would have told him her life had become “heavy” for her. After that she “started getting cuts on her arms.” “She had already inflicted a few blows on her neck and I, having arrived near her, not to make her sufferand I also struck her three or four blows.” This version was retracted this morning.

The bloodstains

It was impagnatiello collapsed Wednesday nightand, after the carabinieri had highlighted with luminol obvious bloodstains on the scales of the condominium in via Novella in Senago and others biological traces inside the car of the thirty-year-old barman.

The fury on the body

There are several points still to be clarified, but for the military, one thing appears clear: Impagnetiello “not only did he not hesitate to kill, as the reconstruction and investigations show, but he was furious with this body, trying to get rid of it, setting it on fire“, explained the provincial commander of the carabinieri, Iacopo Mannucci Benincasa.

The movements of the corpse

It was Impagnetiello himself who told it: on Saturday evening the man had tried to burn the corpse in the bathtubbut after a few tries he decided to move the body to the box. “I pulled Giulia out of the bathtub with part of her already burnt clothes and dragged Giulia into the box via the stairs,” she said. In a second moment, after the first inspection by the carabinieri of the Senago station following the report of disappearance, Impagnatiello would have dragged the body in the cellar.