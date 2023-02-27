Home Health Feminine desire on display. To free him from fears and taboos
Feminine desire on display. To free him from fears and taboos

Desire without possessing: a journey to discover female pleasure that enhances the value of physical enjoyment by freeing it from the concepts of domination and submission inherent in patriarchal culture and its approach to sexuality. This is the meaning of the De-Sidera project by the artist, art historian and midwife Amyel Garnaoui, on display from 5 to 12 March in Rome. The event documents the journey made by eight ceramic amulets created by the artist through the hands of several ‘custodians’, invited to keep the objects with them for ten days before passing them on to another custodian in a circular journey that ends with the back into the hands of their creator.

