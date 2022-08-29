Also known as Trigonellafenugreek has millenary beneficial properties so that its use seems to date back to the times of the ancient Egyptians.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

Its scientific name is Trigonella feenum graecum L. and is a legume of the fabaceae family. Trigonella because the seeds of fenugreek they have one very rounded triangular shapeVery similar to buckwheat seeds.

It is a plant whose usage nowadays is still very limited in the kitchen despite being edible, in addition to seeds, also sprouts, roots, leaves and twigs, both fresh and dried.

This plant seems to have gods medical and therapeutic findings as early as the ancient Egyptians as it is said to have numerous beneficial effects on human health.

Its long-term consumption can reduce the risk of diabetes, high LDH cholesterol, obesity, high blood pressure, arthritis, slowed digestion and many other heart and lung problems.

However, adequate scientific studies are lacking in this regard to confirm its veracity as a cornerstone food that can be included in the Mediterranean diet. What is certain is fenugreek does not

Fenugreek, properties and contraindications

There are several benefits that this plant brings to the body. As Repubblica writes in a report dated August 26, it is clear that fenugreek is a real cure-all under many aspects.

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

In one study, 50 male volunteers took fenugreek seed extract for 12 weeks and about 85% of the participants had an increase in sperm count, which is recommended for those with low testosterone levels.

In fact, it contains many essential substances such as saponins, alkaloids, polyphenols, essential oils, vitamins, minerals which give various benefits to this plant without forgetting valuable nutrients such as choline, inositol, biotin, vitamins A, D and group B.

It would seem a real cure-all!

Fenugreek contains a significant amount of dietary fiber and some experts speculate that thehypoglycemic effect of fenugreek can actually be attributed in large part to its high fiber content.

It would also reduce intestinal absorption of glucose at the same time favoring the secretion of insulin by the cells of the pancreas. It also allows a slowed absorption of carbohydrates and in women who have just given birth it would stimulate the production of breast milk.

But beware of do not overdo the intake of this plant: pregnant women are at risk of significant spikes uterine contractions during pregnancy dangerous for the woman and the child.

You are also likely to run into serious gastric problems such as colitis, diarrhea and swelling. Always ask your own doctor how to behave without doing your own thing so as not to risk creating unnecessary complications at a systemic level.

On the market it is found in soaps, many cosmetics in industrial and organic, tea, in garam masala. As we said, it is excellent consumed both fresh and dry, for example on the market you can find the vacuum-packed sprouts to be included perhaps in soups, such as that of beetroot and garlic great for autumn and winter.