Fermented foods are good for the brain

I fermented foods they are the result of biochemical processes of microorganisms (yeasts, bacteria, moulds) which colonize the food and release the energy contained in the sugars or amino acids of the same to be able to use it. The product thus obtained is much richer in terms of nutrition. In particular, there is a considerable increase in the intake of probiotics, to the benefit of the intestine and the immune system. Numerous i advantages for the organism:

They favor the digestion ;

; They contrast the weakness ;

; They fight the irritable bowel syndrome and the diarrhea ;

and the ; They have a’ anti-inflammatory action ;

; They facilitate the slimming ;

; They improve theabsorption from the Vitamin B.

What are fermented foods

We regularly consume fermented foods every day. Some have oriental origins, others derive from the northern European and western tradition. Among the best known ones are:

Yogurt: arises from the combination of two bacteria, Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. Precious source of lactic ferments, it strengthens the defenses of the immune system and keeps the digestive system healthy;

Kefir: it is a drink based on milk and water. It can replace cow's milk or soy and almond vegetable drinks at breakfast;

Sourdough: more digestible than brewer's yeast, it is obtained from the combination of flour, acidified water and lactic bacteria;

Sauerkraut: derive from the fermentation of cabbage;

Kimchi: it is a typical Korean dish based on fermented vegetables (radishes, cabbage, cucumbers, spring onions) and spices (chili pepper, garlic, ginger);

Miso: it is a natural fermented condiment. Famous in China and Japan, it is produced by combining whole sea salt and cereals with soy;

Tempeh: is the result of the fermentation of cooked soybeans;

Kombucha: this oriental tea has beneficial effects on the spleen, stomach and kidneys.

Fermented foods and the brain

Diet can have a very important impact on mental health and numerous studies have shown that some foods preserve the well-being of the brain. In particular fermented foods are a source of tryptophan, an essential amino acid for the production of serotonin, the so-called happiness hormone. But which foods have the greatest positive impact on the brain?

Scientists from APC Microbiome University College Cork and Ireland’s Agriculture and Food Development Authority (TEAGASC) are trying to answer this question with a studio which was presented to Microbiology Society Annual Conference 2023. Lead author, Ramya Balasubramanian, and the APC team compared sequencing data from over 200 fermented foods from around the world in search of metabolites known for their benefits to mental well-being.

The results

While the study is still in its early stages, the results are surprising. Indeed, the researchers came to the conclusion that of the 200 fermented foods analysed, almost all of them proved to be potential allies for intestinal and brain health. Fermented sugar, taking the raw sugar substrate, converts it into a plethora of metabolites which can have a beneficial effect on the consumer.

The investigation must now be deepened. Ramya and colleagues’ next step will be to subject high-level fermented foods to test rigorously using an artificial colon and various animal models. However, scientists advise people to consume yogurt, kefir and similar foods. Be careful, however, not to exceed to avoid unpleasant laxative effects.