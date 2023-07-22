Fermented Green Beans with Peach and Roses | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients (for 1 glass):

1 handful of dried wild rose petals alternatively: fragrant rose petals 500 ml water 10-15 g salt 2 handfuls of green beans 1 small white onion 1 flat peach

Put the rose petals and water in a saucepan and make a broth. Bring to the boil and then simmer for about 5 minutes. The color and aroma of the petals are transferred to the brew. Stir in salt and let cool completely. Clean the beans and cook for 7-8 minutes.

Peel and quarter the onion and place face down in a mason jar. Cut the peaches into bite-sized pieces. Pour half into the glass. Spread half of the beans on top, then peach again and then the remaining beans. Pour the broth so that the vegetables are completely covered. The brine should end 2-3 cm below the edge of the glass and nothing should protrude beyond it. Anything that comes in contact with oxygen could go moldy. Work with weights or barriers if necessary.

Ferment for 2-6 weeks. The first week a little warmer (about 19 degrees), then like cooler (about 17 degrees). After opening, refrigerate and continue to keep the vegetables under the brine. Once opened, the beans will keep in the fridge for at least 2 weeks, usually much longer.

