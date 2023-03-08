It is taller, with four doors and four comfortable seats and also has a modular trunk. It’s the Ferrari you don’t expect, the Purosangue, which drives like any other Ferrari and which has a comfort that until now was unknown for a Prancing Horse sports car thanks also to the introduction of active suspension, one of a kind.

Almost 5 meters long, just under 1.60 high and 2,028 mm wide, the Purosangue is the first four-door four-seater from the Maranello house and is powered by the iconic 6496 cm3 naturally aspirated V12 engine derived from the 812 Superfast. An engine capable of releasing a power of 725 hp at 7,750 rpm with a maximum torque of 716 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The great work developed by the Maranello engineers has ensured that 80% of this torque is already available from 2,100 rpm, guaranteeing unique driving emotions in all conditions of use.

The Purosangue is high off the ground but is also capable of retaining the typical characteristics of the high-performance Prancing Horse cars with the central engine located at the front to which the 8-speed dual-clutch DCT gearbox is connected at the rear. All this allows for perfect weight distribution with 49% at the front and 51% at the rear. A perfect balance that guarantees top-level performance with a sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 10.6 seconds and a top speed exceeding 310 km/h.

We were able to prove all these qualities during an international test drive along the mountain roads of the Brenta Dolomites in Trentino, including the Trento-Bondone where the oldest and longest car and motorcycle uphill time trial takes place. What struck and enthralled was the versatility of the Purosangue which allows sharing the experience of traveling in a Ferrari, adapting to asphalt as well as snow-covered roads and dirt roads, transmitting safety and comfort to the passengers. She knows how to be calm and aristocratic like a berlinetta and fierce and powerful when called upon.

Despite the almost five meters of length in the winding roads of the Trentino mountains it proved to be very agile thanks also to the four independent steering wheels. But the most innovative solution was the introduction of active suspensions called Ferrari Active Suspension Technology, a system that includes four electric motors – one for each suspension – capable of regulating load transfer and roll when cornering, as well as the contact between wheels and ground even at high frequencies, to obtain performance and driving feeling comparable only to those offered by sports cars from Maranello. And it was precisely along a completely snow-covered track that we were able to appreciate the work these suspensions do, which guarantee exceptional grip. The habitability is also remarkable: for the first time in the history of Ferrari there are four real seats and the rear ones can be adjusted and reclined independently. In the inclined configuration they generate a single plane with the boot compartment, increasing load capacity. All seats are heated electronically, the front seats are also massaging. Another feature are the rear doors that open and close fully automatically as opposed to the front ones. This solution offers great versatility in getting in and out of the car and also allows for a significant increase in performance: in fact, the doors against the wind made it possible to not lengthen the wheelbase too much.

The driver’s seat of the Purosangue, on the other hand, is inspired by that of the SF90 Stradale and finds its almost symmetrical alter ego on the passenger side. This creates an unparalleled involvement for the front passenger, thanks also to the 10.2″ display which allows you to obtain all the information useful for participating in the driving experience. Another great innovation in the car’s interior is the audio developed in collaboration with Burmester with 21 loudspeakers including a subwoofer, boasting a power of 1,420 watts. The main feature of the system is represented by the ribbon tweeters which ensure an exceptional sound. central dashboard with a rotary physical control with a display in the center to adjust temperatures, ventilation and seat setting adjustment.To reduce weight, extensive use was made of carbon fiber and the ‘base’ roof is also of this material, but it is also available in a suggestive crystal that changes in opacity depending on the light conditions.

Thoroughbred, the four-door Ferrari with high wheels

There are also many driver assistance systems (ADAS) present on the Ferrari Purosangue, many of which developed in collaboration with Bosch. In particular, among other things we find Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Brake System (AEB), Auto High Beam (HBA / HBAM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD ) and rear view camera (NSW). Lastly, HDC (Hill Descent Control) is available for the first time on a Ferrari, which allows you to maintain a constant speed set on the dashboard display even on downhill roads or with poor grip.

In summary, the Ferrari Purosangue represents a new chapter in the history of the Prancing Horse. With a muscular design, a powerful engine and a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, the Purosangue is destined to become one of the most iconic cars of the 21st century.