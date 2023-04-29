Ferrari in Baku F1 GP: Charles Leclerc can aim for victory in Azerbaijan with SF-23

Leclerc’s pole position in the Azerbaijan F1 GP was obtained for a sum of factors, as always a mix between the characteristics and performance intrinsic to the Ferrari project, and others linked to the surrounding conditions, the peculiarities of the track which can also affect on the performance of rivals. The Baku Circuitin fact without long bends in support, did not highlight the weak points of the SF-23, linked to its dynamic and aerodynamic balance, instead enhancing its positive characteristics: smoothness on straights, on which the aerodynamic concept was based and the performance of the engine, unquestionably at the top among the power units of F1 2023.

winning ferrari yes — Among the external factors, we have included the non-negligible one of the competitiveness of direct opponents, read Red Bull. The RB19 on this track cannot exploit the amazing effects of its DRS, penalized like all by the low downforce configuration which reduces the incremental effects on straight line speed when the wing stall is activated. In fact, having a flap with low incidence greatly reduces the benefit associated with the lower drag when the mobile wing is activated. Given these premises, is therefore a winning Ferrari conceivable?

winning ferrari no — It is necessary to point out that already the Sprint qualifications today’s tires will be something different from yesterday’s ones, above all considering the obligation to use at least one set of medium tires in both Q1 and Q2 and softs in Q3. This could result in a lower effectiveness of the overall package of the SF-23 which, in consideration of the parc fermé conditions which prevent changes in the set-up for the rest of the weekend after yesterday’s qualifying, will not be able to be adapted to today’s conditions. therefore being able to be perhaps less competitive than its rivals at least in today’s first two qualifying sessions. What has been said so far already anticipates the fact that tomorrow’s match constitutes a big question mark. The single free practice session yesterday did not allow anyone to effectively simulate the long runespecially to evaluate tire degradation. The teams obviously made estimates based mainly on simulations at home. The race pace, gathering the sensations of some technicians in the paddock, could still be in Red Bull’s favor, but by making a good start in front, with the speed shown on the straight by the SF-23, Leclerc could succeed in the not easy task of maintaining the own shoulders Verstappen and Perez. See also The technology of the Giro d'Italia: from the life-saving helmet to the biodegradable bottle