Ferrari L. of Ferrari Pietro Srl / Ministry of Health

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4285/2023 of 06.26.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 1895/2023 proposed by Ferrari L. of Ferrari Pietro Srl against the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, and against the Abruzzo Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Sardinia Region, Sicily Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Sanitaria Ortopedia Borgo Roma Srl, Piedmont Region , Tuscany Region and Veneto Region.

Attachments:

Appeal.FERRARI.pdf (PDF 407.1 Kb)

execution of public proclamation order FERRARI_signed.pdf (PDF 143.7 Kb)

FERRARI L. – 202304285_03.pdf (PDF 171.6 Kb)

Reasons.Added.Emilia.FERRARI_signed.pdf (PDF 451.2 Kb)

Reasons.Added.Marche.FERRARI_signed.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons.Added.Piedmont.FERRARI_signed.pdf (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Reasons.Added.Tuscany.FERRARI_signed.pdf (PDF 455.7 Kb)

Reasons.Added.Veneto.FERRARI_signed.pdf (PDF 472.1 Kb)

