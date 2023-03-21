[Rassegna stampa] – The first two disappointing races of the 2023 season led Ferrari to experience a mocking paradox: after waiting for half of the 2022 season for the advent of the new year, there is now already the temptation to look directly to 2024. next year” no longer seems to be just the classic phrase between the hopeful and the ironic that the fans say to each other to comment on the disappointing results of the Cavallino, but it has almost become a corporate philosophy and this cannot be acceptable for a team with the history and palmares of Ferrari. But to get back to competing for the top spot as soon as possible in Maranello, changes will inevitably have to take place. On the Sports Courier my colleague Fulvio Solms underlined how it will probably be necessary to set up a significant acquisition campaign.

AAA technical director wanted

“We’ll have to go to the other end of the world, between two Sundays in Australia, to look for the first podium of the season: who would have thought that this would be Ferrari’s start in the world championship? Nor is it enough to resort to the usual phrases: we have everything it takes to win; a year ago Red Bull got desperate after two races, but instead; we just have to work head down and the results will come. […]. In short, enough talk, but is this the crux of the problem? […]. […] The problems are […] structural: you have to spend on the marketfinally freeing itself from the waste of the autarkic vision of Sergio Marchionne who wanted to send away the best to help grow the second lines. The first move would be to recreate the role of technical directorgiven that Ferrari is the only team to no longer have him and to have replaced this figure with acting ones: first the former team principal Mattia Binotto, today the manager of the chassis area Enrico Cardile“.