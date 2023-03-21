Home Health Ferrari looks to the market: looking for a technical director | FormulaPassion – Formula 1
Health

Ferrari looks to the market: looking for a technical director | FormulaPassion – Formula 1

by admin
Ferrari looks to the market: looking for a technical director | FormulaPassion – Formula 1

FormulaPassion.it


The autarkic and horizontal vision that had been supported by Sergio Marchionne now seems like a yoke from which to free oneself

Posted on

Ferrari, now the eyes are on the market

[Rassegna stampa] – The first two disappointing races of the 2023 season led Ferrari to experience a mocking paradox: after waiting for half of the 2022 season for the advent of the new year, there is now already the temptation to look directly to 2024. next year” no longer seems to be just the classic phrase between the hopeful and the ironic that the fans say to each other to comment on the disappointing results of the Cavallino, but it has almost become a corporate philosophy and this cannot be acceptable for a team with the history and palmares of Ferrari. But to get back to competing for the top spot as soon as possible in Maranello, changes will inevitably have to take place. On the Sports Courier my colleague Fulvio Solms underlined how it will probably be necessary to set up a significant acquisition campaign.

AAA technical director wanted

We’ll have to go to the other end of the world, between two Sundays in Australia, to look for the first podium of the season: who would have thought that this would be Ferrari’s start in the world championship? Nor is it enough to resort to the usual phrases: we have everything it takes to win; a year ago Red Bull got desperate after two races, but instead; we just have to work head down and the results will come. […]. In short, enough talk, but is this the crux of the problem? […]. […] The problems are […] structural: you have to spend on the marketfinally freeing itself from the waste of the autarkic vision of Sergio Marchionne who wanted to send away the best to help grow the second lines. The first move would be to recreate the role of technical directorgiven that Ferrari is the only team to no longer have him and to have replaced this figure with acting ones: first the former team principal Mattia Binotto, today the manager of the chassis area Enrico Cardile“.

FP | *

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

NEW MANAGEMENT FOR FORMULAPASSION.IT

Dear user,
we would like to inform you that, following a corporate operation completed on 25.01.2023, starting from that date the website www.FormulaPassion.it is managed by a new owner.

As a result of the above, the previous Data Controller, 1it Srl has ceased all existing processing operations and has been replaced in this function by the new owner, GEDI Digital Srl (the “New Data Controller”).

Click here to find out how the New Controller will process your personal data.

The impact of this change is minimal, as the New Owner processes the personal data already processed through FormulaPassion.it for the same purposes for which they were collected in the past.

FormulaPassion.it

ISSN 2531-7423 – © Copyright 2011.2023
GEDI Digital Srl, P.Iva 06979891006




See also  HTC rumored to launch an affordable A100 tablet with a 10.1-inch screen specification

You may also like

Drama in the gym in Verolanuova: 55-year-old collapses...

Klinikum Bielefeld: “Breast cancer and what next?!”

Want to eat anti-inflammatory foods? Here are the...

For World Down Syndrome Day on March 21:...

Death of Francesco Ripa di Meana — Health

Streptococcus in children: let’s clarify to avoid unnecessary...

Down syndrome: here are all the false myths

«He won me over for his immense culture»

Covid, Zangrillo, “The virus is dead, I haven’t...

Stabilization process Ib-Salut Caretaker extraordinary competition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy