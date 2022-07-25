The Ferrari, yes, is about to present its first fully electric car but this – even if it would be enough – is not the only revolution around the corner for the house of the prancing horse: a gigantic photovoltaic system and a large charging station will be built in Maranello. All in collaboration with EnelX which has already been busy with the recent installation of the first of the four sections of the plantwhich will comprise a total of 3,800 solar panels capable of delivering a maximum power of 1,535 kWp.





At full power? The new solar park will allow Ferrari to self-produce 1,626,802 kWh per year. And that means the plant it will save over 18,500 tons of CO2e in 25 years, equal to about 740 tons per year. But it also means increasing the self-production from renewable sources of the Maranello plant by 200% given that its solar energy plants last year supplied 3 TJ of energy.

The case Autonomous driving, because Ferrari says no. Forever by Vincenzo Borgomeo June 19, 2022



And given that battery-powered Ferraris are also on the way, in the factory there will be a charging station disconnected from the electricity grid, which therefore produces energy exclusively through a 5.5 kWp photovoltaic system, with double-sided panels and a 20 kWh battery storage. . Recharge like this, electric Ferraris will truly be zero emissions.

At Ferrari, then, performance is everything: in this way the performance of the system is monitored by the Energy Management System, which communicates data in real time through an LCD screen integrated into the infrastructure.

Clothing All the Ferrari technology in a pair of jeans by Vincenzo Borgomeo 07 July 2022



The theme is important and the same intervened on the matter Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, to explain the strategy: “Together with Enel X and our other partners – he revealed – we are developing new solutions that will significantly contribute to reducing CO2e emissions. The challenge of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 is a further stimulus for Ferrari to innovate in every area, intervening with a scientific and holistic approach on all sources of emissions: not only in the use phase of the cars, but also along the chain. supply and production plants “.