The Ferrari Rome is added to long list of Prancing Horse models also offered in open-air versions. It does so by following a traditional route now abandoned by most manufacturers, that of the retractable canvas roof. Under the hood, the traditional 3.9-liter V8 and 620 horsepower of power, devoid of any type of electrification. The weight grows, but remains under control: on the scale the Roma Spider scores only 84 kg more than the coupe. To travel with the wind in your hair without sacrificing performance.

Ferrari SF90 Special Version, all-new aerodynamics

The Cavallino focuses on the canvas

After the Portofino, 296 GTS, F8 Spider and 812 Aperta, here is also the Ferrari Roma enters the club of the Reds with which to travel en plein air. With a technical solution with a very long tradition, but which has now become unusual: the canvas roof which has been missing on a Ferrari since the days of the F430 Spider and the 599 SA. The electric top of the Roma Spider it opens in 13.5 seconds, even when moving up to 60 km/h, and includes a large glass rear window. The folding system was designed to be as light and compact as possible, so much so that the trunk maintains the high capacity of 255 litres, against the 272 of the coupé.

On an aesthetic level, the Roma Spider remains faithful to the style of the closed-roof model, integrating some solutions to lighten the design of the rear. In particular, a contrasting element has been inserted on the tailgate which lightens the line, now devoid of the large sloping rear window of the coupe. The layout of the interiors has also been maintained, set up according to the “dual cockpit” philosophyor the presence of an infotainment system available to the driver and one exclusively for the passenger.

Roma Spider, V8 and coupe performance

The Ferrari Roma Spider fully inherits the mechanics of the coupé, with the obvious modifications necessary to guarantee the right rigidity to the chassis in the absence of roof pillars. In particular, the Cavallino technicians concentrated on strengthening the sill, developed specifically for this version of the GT. The weight increase was limited to just 84 kg, with the Roma Spider reaching 1,556 kg dry: the weight/power ratio thus remains extremely favourable: 2.5 kg per horsepower.

Under the bonnet, the Roma Spider hides a 3.9-liter V8 with twin turbo, which delivers 620 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque. Performance is in line with that of the coupe: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, from 0 to 200 in 9.7 seconds and a declared top speed of over 320 per hour. The price of the Roma Spider has not yet been declared, which will presumably cost a few thousand euros compared to the 209,700 needed to put the coupe in the garage.

How do you change the clutch of a Ferrari F50? Spoiler: it’s a nightmare