Ferrari, the difficulties of Bahrain

A fourth place and a retirement: the Ferrari World Championship started on the wrong foot. The Scuderia from Maranello did not expect to win at the first attempt, especially against this Max Verstappen, but at least the podium – as announced by Frederic Vasseur before the race – was a plausible goal. Instead, the withdrawal of Charles Leclerc and the evident difference in pace between Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso prevented the Reds from placing in the top-3. Reliability and tire degradation are always in the dock, the two big problems that Ferrari has been dragging around for years. According to the Spaniard, the shape of the Sakhir track exposed these defects of the SF-23, suggesting that Sunday’s results are more the result of the circuit (very abrasive, having never been resurfaced since 2004) than of the car itself .

Sainz’s words

“As you saw in my battle with Fernando, which almost cost me a position in favor of Hamilton, as soon as we push this car on these tyres, the degradation starts. It’s clearly our biggest weakness and it’s clear that Red Bull and Aston Martin are doing something with the tires that we don’t fully understand. We have to find him because he is costing us the race. I think we can be competitive in Jeddah because the asphalt allows you to push harder, there’s less degradation. With these machines, we only had one test bed, and that was Bahrain. It’s clear what our problem is in Sakhir, so let’s see in Jeddah, the different asphalt and a front-limited track could help us. I knew Alonso would pass me, he was much faster. He gave me ten seconds, this shows the pace advantage he had: if he hadn’t had the problem at the start, he would have overtaken me much sooner“.

Ok the asphalt, but the reliability?

Sainz is very confident ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. A track which, also due to the improvements of the Ferrari engine, could really help the SF-23. Provided, however, that there are answers on the reliability front, as Jeddah is a very demanding circuit with power units.