Ferrari SF90, this model divides enthusiasts: Unique specimen or disgusting attempt not to go unnoticed?

This Ferrari model, always with rather high costs, is causing discussions among many enthusiasts and collectors of the Red.

The fashion of Ferrari it will never fade away. The Italian car manufacturer is a worldwide excellence and the various models of the Red Maranello are loved, appreciated and dreamed of by millions of drivers all over the planet.

The big problem is that Ferraris are to all intents and purposes highly prized pieces of the category supercar. That is, luxury or sports cars, with incredible performance and obviously with costs that are not accessible to everyone.

Only the luckiest or high-level collectors can afford a first-rate Ferrari in their garage. But regardless of the qualities of the vehicle, there is a major worry that puts buyers in crisis: choosing one with the classic one red coloring or exaggerate with others hue?

Check out the Ferrari SF90 ‘Tailor Made’: mixed reviews

To avoid doubts or unresolved issues, Ferrari has launched the service for its customers “Tailor Made“, or rather the personalization of the cars, in terms of color and tone, practically tailor-made according to requests and needs. A Ferrari model has popped up on the web with very special characteristics. An SF90, one of the fastest and most dominant cars of the Prancing Horse, but this time with a lot of originality. Its coloring is half Red Ferrari and half Black Daytona.

A spider very original that immediately strikes the eye for this clear shade, which passes from red to black in the middle of the bodywork. An intriguing idea for those who can’t decide whether to buy a Ferrari in the classic Maranello color or with darker, more elegant clothing.

This Ferrari SF90 Tailor Made it has conquered only a part of the enthusiasts and collectors. There are those who have had enthusiastic and very attractive reactions on the web towards this innovation. Others, on the other hand, have even felt disgust and revulsion with regard to the car in question.

The designers of this unique model started from the front of the Ferrari SF90 using a nero coal, which covers hood, mirrors and roof of the car, starting to go out halfway through the passenger compartment. The part rear instead it returns to Ferrari red classic, taking advantage of the nuance and extending to the tail.

The Ferrari SF90 is a hybrid-powered super sports car produced starting from 2019. Inspired by the Formula 1 single-seater of the same name, it is the first production plug-in hybrid car from the house of the prancing horse. The current cost is around 420 thousand eurosbut with the customized modification the price can rise further.