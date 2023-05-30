Home » Ferrero: “I sold Sampdoria to Radrizzani, you’ll regret me”.
by admin
The Roman entrepreneur spoke to Telenord confirming the transfer of the club: “I did it for the good of the club, I decided with my heart and for the people…”

Massimo Ferrero, in a telephone interview with Telenord, confirmed that he had “sold Sampdoria”. Now Sampdoria “belongs to Radrizzani”, he said. So the Roman entrepreneur he had taken over in 2014 is leaving Sampdoria. I decided with my heart and for the people. I’m just saying – concluded Ferrero – that one day you will regret me. Good luck to Andrea Radrizzani who is a football man”.

no to appeal

Andrea Radrizzani and Marco Manfredi have therefore agreed with the reference shareholder who, after a very long negotiation, agrees not to present appeals against the proposed capital increase.

failure avoided

The move will allow Sampdoria to avoid bankruptcy (if the deal goes through, a recapitalization of around 35 million will be immediately arranged), but probably not the penalty of four points for next season, given the extremely tight deadlines for payment of the first salary quarter of 2023, which should be done by midnight today.

30 May 2023 (change 30 May 2023 | 22:30)

