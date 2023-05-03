Home » Fertility, egg freezing only for women with cancer. But the NHS must not forget the other patients
Health

Fertility, egg freezing only for women with cancer. But the NHS must not forget the other patients

by admin
Fertility, egg freezing only for women with cancer. But the NHS must not forget the other patients

Store the oocytes to have the possibility of having a child later. After an oncological therapy, for example. But not only that. Until now we have always thought only of cancer patients and therapies that are irreconcilable with pregnancy. But they are not the only women (in reality there are also men) to whom the preservation of fertility should be addressed.

See also  "Ghost Slayer: Blade of Fire, God of Blood and Wind" 18 characters are all open to the public, "Ghost" free DLC debut｜Hong Kong 01｜Game animation

You may also like

New market analysis by aposcope / Digitization: Pharmacies...

Intermittent fasting diet: risks and benefits

WHO: “Hand hygiene saves millions of lives every...

What is the link between anorexia and the...

involved civil servants and entrepreneurs

– breaking latest news

Food recall: Salmon caviar contaminated with Listeria

Herbal tea for sleep

Ukraine latest news. Explosions in Kiev, in action...

BB Cream for the face: This is what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy