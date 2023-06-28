Fertilization: the risk of PMA failure is in the endometrium – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 28 – The risk of failure of medically assisted procreation techniques (MAP) is written in the endometrium, the place where the implantation and development of the embryo takes place. It is in fact possible to evaluate it in advance thanks to genetic analyses, together with artificial intelligence algorithms. It is a new method, with 95% accuracy in identifying genetic signatures, which will help distinguish good and bad prognosis endometrium before starting reproductive treatment. The new tool for predicting the outcome of PMA treatments is at the center of a study presented in Copenhagen, at the 39th Congress of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (Eshre), by Ivi, a Spanish clinic with three offices in Italy ( Rome, Milan and Bari).



In addition to pioneering the identification of these two types of endometrial profiles – good and bad prognosis – this research allows us to find between these two profiles a 3-fold greater relative risk difference in patients with an unfavorable prognosis of presenting endometrial failure – failure of the implantation, biochemical abortion or clinical abortion. “Although new lines of study are needed for patients with endometrium with a poor prognosis – said Daniela Galliano, Head of the Pma Ivi Rome Center – being able to distinguish them in advance through the method presented at Eshre is the starting point in research into new procedures that improve their diagnosis and treatment, seeking to avoid suffering couples due to possible implantation failure, and in turn improve the chances of success in medically assisted procreation pathways.These promising results are another example of the our firm commitment to personalized and precision medicine.” (HANDLE).



