Fertilize Dipladenia – when and how + care tips!

Dipladenia, also known as Mandevilla, is a popular plant in many gardens for its beautiful tubular flowers that change color (white, red, pink) depending on the species. The climbing shrub comes from the tropical zone of South America, where it can grow up to 10 m high. This article will tell you when and how to fertilize Dipladenia, as well as useful tips on Mandevilla care.

For garden beginners – how to find out the right fertilizer

If you’ve ever had to go to a nursery to buy fertilizer and you don’t have much experience, chances are you’ll get confused when choosing one pack or another. The only difference between them is three digits separated by a hyphen. These are the so-called NPK values ​​and each letter stands for one of the three most important micronutrients for plant development.

N stands for nitrogen, the most important nutrient for leaf development and the most important substance for photosynthesis.

P stands for phosphorus, which is responsible for the development of roots, stems, flowers and fruits.

K the last letter represents potassium, a nutrient responsible for giving the plant more vigour. It contributes to better initial growth, greater disease resistance, reduced potential stress and improved fruit quality.

These NPK numbers indicate the percentage of each nutrient. As you can see, this is a fairly simple concept. Now that you know the basics, let’s tell you which fertilizer is best for your Dipladenia.

What are the nutrient requirements of the Mandevilla

In the jungle areas where Dipladenia are found, the soils are rich in nutrients. In addition, they are renewed daily with additional organic elements that are missing from your garden or the pot in which you planted the Mandevilla. Therefore, you should fertilize Dipladenia and ensure its better development.

In general, a fertilizer with a balanced nutrient content is best for Dipladenia. Since we have already explored what NPK values ​​are, you can imagine that a balanced fertilizer has three equal numbers. That is, for Mandevilla, 20-20-20, 15-15-15 or 12-12-12 are most suitable. Depending on which one you use, the doses will vary.

Notice: Since flowering is an important point for this plant, you can support this process with a fertilizer rich in phosphorus. If the bloom is a little weak – in terms of size and/or quantity – you can use 7-9-5 or 6-10-4 fertilizer.

Fertilize Dipladenia – when, how often and how

When should you fertilize Dipladenia: Early spring is the ideal time to fertilize Dipladenia. However, keep in mind that it is very sensitive to frost and the new shoots will die in temperatures below freezing. That means you should stop fertilizing Dipladenia about 8 weeks before the first frost.

How should you fertilize Dipladenia: If you have bought the Dipladenia fertilizer, the first thing you should do is read the instructions for use. There you will find out how much you have to spend.

It is best to use balanced liquid fertilizers and give them along with good watering to prevent the roots from being burnt from an excess of nutrients. The regularity with which you should apply the fertilizer is every two weeks.

When flowering begins, you can swap out some of the balanced fertilizers for ones with a higher concentration of phosphorus. This can contribute to better flowering. Do this when the previous bloom was a bit weak.

If you no longer want to fertilize your Mandevilla as regularly, you can replace the liquid fertilizer with a granulated slow-release fertiliser. Since the nutrients stay in the soil longer, you can fertilize Dipladenia once a month.

Notice: Speaking of fertilizing, you should also be aware of the dangers of over-fertilizing. There is a chance of foliage burning, leaf and flower dropping, etc. Remember, when it comes to fertilizing, less is more. Be careful when applying a fertilizer. It is better to reduce the dose than to overdo it.

More tips on Dipladenia care

Location: Native to the jungle, the Mandevilla likes a bright spot, but without direct sunlight. If you’re cultivating them indoors, keep them in a light spot, but don’t expose them to sudden temperature changes.

Boden: Although Dipladenia will adapt to a wide variety of soils, it prefers light sandy soils with a good drainage. Also, be sure to plant the dipladenia in a place where it can climb onto an object (tree, trellis, etc.).

trimming: This will be your main ally to control the growth of the creeper, especially if you grow it indoors where you don’t have much space. Pruning can be done throughout the growing season (spring and summer).

irrigation: It is advisable to keep the soil moist, but not to cause waterlogging. If you are growing Mandevilla outdoors and it is not raining heavily, water 3 times a week in the summer. In autumn and winter it is sufficient to water the plant once a week at most.

