Status: 03/22/2023 5:19 p.m Organic fertilizer, special fertilizer or coffee grounds: There are various ways to fertilize the popular hydrangeas. What should you pay attention to and when is the best time to do so?

Hydrangeas (Hydrangea) are among the most beautiful garden plants and enchant with their pretty flowers. In order for the plants to thrive, they need a well-balanced fertilizer that suits the species and the soil conditions. In general, most hydrangea species prefer slightly acidic, humus-rich and evenly moist garden soil.

Perfectly matched: special hydrangea fertilizer

Hydrangeas have a high nutrient requirement and, above all, need a lot of nitrogen and potassium in order to be able to develop well. The easiest way is to use a special fertilizer for hydrangeas. Alternatively, a special fertilizer is also suitable for rhododendrons and azaleas, as these plants have similar requirements. Advantage of hydrangea fertilizer: It lowers the pH value of the soil and thus creates ideal conditions for a good development of the plant. Who, however, a rather sour garden soil should be careful when dosing. A soil analysis using a test kit from the trade or in a laboratory provides information about the pH value.

So-called complete fertilizers or universal fertilizers such as blue grain consist mainly of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, but are less suitable for hydrangeas because they often contain too much phosphorus.

Organic fertilizer as an alternative

A disadvantage of mineral fertilizers is that they can be overdosed quickly. This Industrially produced fertilizers can also pollute the soil. These special fertilizers are particularly recommended when a hydrangea shows signs of deficiency, as the active ingredients in mineral fertilizer are immediately available to the plant. For healthy plants are organic fertilizers are a good and environmentally friendly alternative. They contain a lot of nitrogen, which is gradually made available because it first has to be broken down by microorganisms. The risk of over-fertilization is therefore low.

Suitable organic fertilizers for hydrangeas:

Pellets made from cattle manure : They are distributed around the hydrangea according to the package instructions and carefully worked into the soil. Advantage: cattle manure lowers the pH of the soil.

: They are distributed around the hydrangea according to the package instructions and carefully worked into the soil. Advantage: cattle manure lowers the pH of the soil. Hornspäne : Provide hydrangeas with a lot of nitrogen in the long term, but the active ingredients are only available after a few weeks.

: Provide hydrangeas with a lot of nitrogen in the long term, but the active ingredients are only available after a few weeks. Hornmehl : This fertilizer is ground finer than horn shavings and is therefore more effective.

: This fertilizer is ground finer than horn shavings and is therefore more effective. coffee grounds : Lowers the pH of the soil and contains sufficient nitrogen. It should first be dried and then worked into the soil.

: Lowers the pH of the soil and contains sufficient nitrogen. It should first be dried and then worked into the soil. nettle manure: Nettle manure provides hydrangeas with all the important nutrients. For watering, it is essential to dilute the liquid manure with water in a ratio of at least 1:5.

Compost and humus also act as soil improvers and also provide important nutrients.

When should you fertilize hydrangeas?

Hydrangeas should be fertilized between March and July. It starts in spring when the plants start to sprout. Fertilization is not recommended after July, otherwise the shoots will no longer lignify sufficiently and may be damaged by frost. It is best not to fertilize newly planted hydrangeas in the first year so that they form as many deep roots as possible in search of nutrients.

Fertilize hydrangeas in the bucket

Hydrangeas are heavy feeders, so it is particularly important for plants in pots that they are sufficiently fertilized. Organic fertilizer is less recommended in this case. It is best to supply hydrangeas with a special liquid fertilizer. Plants that overwinter in the bucket should also only be fertilized until July. If the hydrangeas overwinter in the house, this should be done until autumn.

