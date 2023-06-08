Fertilize rhododendrons in summer: tips for full bloom!

Rhododendrons are popular plants that benefit from fertilization, but it’s important to fertilize them properly. The most important thing is that they thrive in an acidic environment, so the choice of feed and compost must meet these requirements. Feeding rhododendrons is one way to provide the plants with the nutrients they need, especially if the soil in your garden is poor or if you use certain types of mulch that reduce soil nitrogen levels. Read on to learn how to fertilize a rhododendron in summer.

When should you fertilize the rhododendron?

Rhododendrons should be fertilized once or twice a year. It is best to do this in spring before flowering and then top up again later from late June to mid July. Only use half the amount of a fertilizer for re-fertilization.

Fertilize rhododendrons in summer – tips

With these means you can fertilize your plant.

Mulch and natural fertilizers

When it comes to fertilizing rhododendrons, we should look to nature and let the environment guide us. The process of mulching and fertilizing is a continuous cycle in nature, in which one year’s mulch is gradually converted into useful fertilizer in the following years. Anything that falls to the ground or flows into the region with groundwater is considered potential food for rhododendrons. These include, for example, leaves, needles, twigs, flowers and fruits.

Important tip: For plants grown in containers, it is recommended to replace the top two inches of compost each winter. This can be beneficial for the plants.

Fertilize rhododendrons with compost

The right soil for rhododendron plants should be very high in organic matter, as well as being well drained, well aerated and moderately acidic at best. Some of the elements that can be mixed in an infinite number of different ways to create a quality growing medium are reeds, coarse peat moss, pine bark, composted oak leaves and evergreen needles, rotted wood and fully decomposed sawdust. When plants are grown in an organic medium where the bulk of the nutrients come from organic fertilizers, the acidity or pH of the growing medium isn’t nearly as important. Oak leaves, evergreen needles, alfalfa and cleaned seaweed are the four main ingredients of a quality compost for rhododendrons. Organic nitrogen in the form of fish or blood meal can be introduced into the spaces between the individual layers.

Choose organic fertilizers

It is important to use the right fertilizer in addition to the right compost. It’s a waste of time to go to the trouble of choosing compost that your plants would appreciate and then giving the same plants liquid fertilizer they don’t like.

Rhododendron fertilizer is beneficial to the plants even if the soil in your garden is not very rich or fertile. It helps maintain the overall health of the plants. Most shrubs can only thrive if the soil contains sufficient nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K). The rhododendron fertilizer container lists the percentages of these three components in the following order: nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Choose a complete fertilizer that contains all three components.

You can find specific fertilizers specifically labeled for azaleas and rhododendrons in garden supply stores. The ammonium sulphate content of these special fertilizers not only provides nitrogen, but also has the advantage that it makes the soil more acidic. However, there is no need to spend a lot of money on these expensive specialty fertilizers if the soil in your garden is naturally acidic. Using a compound fertilizer should be sufficient to achieve the desired results. The cost of granular fertilizers is often lower than that of other varieties. Sprinkle an amount of fertilizer over the soil around each plant – see the back of the bottle for the amount you need. But you only need half, because it is a post-fertilization.

Please pay attention to the following: If the soil is covered with mulch, you should remove it and then spread the fertilizer over the soil. The fertilizer should not be on top of the mulch layer.

Feeding rhododendrons with coffee grounds

Using coffee grounds as a fertilizer is one of the most beneficial methods. As previously mentioned, rhododendrons thrive best in acidic soil. You can help acidify your soil by recycling your used coffee grounds. You can either enrich your soil with the coffee grounds by sprinkling them over the soil, or you can make a garden coffee to pour over your garden. Both methods are workable. To make garden coffee, soak up to six cups of leftover coffee grounds for a week, then use the resulting liquid to water plants that thrive in acidic environments.