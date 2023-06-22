Fertilize roses after summer pruning: tips for lush flowering

Roses are one of the most popular flowers because of their beauty and fragrant aroma, and they deserve regular care. The famous heavy feeders put a lot of energy into the first flowering and they should be fertilized again after the summer pruning. In this article you will learn how to fertilize the roses in order to be rewarded with a lush bloom again.

Roses fertilize after summer pruning for lush flowering

Roses have depleted their most important nutrients to produce growth and blooms early in the season. However, if cared for properly after the first bloom, some types of roses can bloom profusely again.

Repeat blooming roses not only benefit from a summer pruning after the first bloom, but also some natural fertilizers to replenish the nutrients used up.

How to encourage a second flowering?

If you prune your roses in June after the first bloom, now is the time to feed them properly to encourage the plants to bloom a second time. Make sure to water the roses before fertilizing and keep the soil moist afterwards. This allows the flowering plants to absorb the nutrients better and prevents the roots and leaves from burning.

Fertilize roses with banana peels

Banana peels are the best organic source of potassium, calcium, magnesium, sulfur, and phosphorus. Using them in the rose garden encourages flowering and enriches the soil, contributing to healthy and happy plants.

You can simply bury the banana peels 3 cm deep in the soil around the roses, or chop them up first for faster decomposition and easier absorption of nutrients.

However, keep in mind that too much potassium can be harmful to plants. Therefore, you should not use more than three banana peels per plant.

You can also put the banana peels in the compost along with other organic materials like egg shells and coffee grounds for a rich natural fertilizer.

Use horn shavings as fertilizer

Horn shavings are a versatile product that is perfect as a rose fertilizer. They do not affect soil pH and naturally provide roses with nitrogen.

Since the horn shavings are a long-term fertilizer, it is best to use the horn meal after summer pruning. It contains the same nutrients, but because it’s crushed, it’s absorbed more quickly by the roots.

For the correct application of horn shavings or horn meal, you should first moisten the soil and then work 80 g of the natural fertilizer for each rose bush into the soil. Fertilizing is only necessary after three months.

To increase nitrogen levels after the first bloom, you can also fertilize the roses with coffee grounds. Find out here how to use the home remedy correctly.

Add horse manure to the soil

Incorporating horse manure into the soil gives you a large amount of nutrients that are important for the growth and flowering of all types of roses. The horse manure is not only considered an excellent nitrogen fertilizer, but also contributes to an improved soil structure.

Be careful not to use fresh horse manure to avoid damaging the roses. You should first let it dry and mature.

Remove all old leaves, weeds and seeds from the soil after summer pruning and water the roses thoroughly before spreading a layer of horse manure 5cm deep in the soil around the roses.

Fertilize roses with blue grain after summer pruning

To quickly promote the second flowering after the summer pruning, you can also use a mineral fertilizer such as blue grain. It is therefore important to note that this second fertilization should not be overdosed.

Use no more than 20g to 30g of blue seed per square meter by watering the soil adequately before and after fertilizing.

You can also grind the blue grain into a fine powder and add it to the irrigation water. Mix one tablespoon of blueseed powder with 10 liters of water and water the plants regularly to avoid over-fertilizing.

