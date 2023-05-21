Fertilize tomatoes with yeast and sugar and make your own fertilizer

Tomatoes are heavy feeders and need good nutrition with mineral and organic fertilizers. My mother used to feed her tomato plants with yeast and sugar and she had excellent fruit all summer through fall every year. Yeast is extremely useful for plants and soil. You can easily fertilize tomatoes with yeast and sugar and enjoy a bounty harvest. Here’s how and when to use this homemade natural fertilizer.

What are the benefits of yeast for tomato plants

Yeast is a unicellular fungus that contains components containing carbohydrates, minerals and B vitamins. Using yeast as a tomato fertilizer will benefit your plants in the following ways:

Yeast helps improve soil composition;

The use of yeast increases the resistance of seedlings to adverse climatic conditions and helps increase the immunity of plants;

Yeast fertilizer favors the appearance of well-flowering shoots and a significant increase in the number of ovary;

Many gardeners prefer to practice eco-friendly gardening, and organic fertilizers promote crop sustainability and environmental friendliness.

Tomatoes fertilize with yeast and sugar

You can easily prepare this tomato fertilizer from home remedies. When using yeast as a fertilizer for tomatoes, you can use dry powder, fresh baker’s yeast or granules, the result will definitely be excellent.

4 recipes for preparing the organic fertilizer

Here you will find four simple and effective recipes and tips on how to properly fertilize tomatoes with the DIY fertilizer.

recipe 1. Prepare a bucket with 5 liters of warm water. Dilute 1 kg of fresh yeast. Immediately before feeding, dilute the fertilizer with a water ratio of 1:10.

recipe 2. In 5 liters of warm water, dilute a tablespoon of sugar and 5 g of dry yeast. Leave the mixture for 2-3 hours. Before fertilizing your tomatoes with yeast, dilute the fertilizer with water in a 1:5 ratio.

recipe 3 For this recipe you need 3 liters of warm water, 100 g of yeast and 100 g of granulated sugar. Mix well. Cover the bucket with the tomato fertilizer and leave in a warm room for a week. Before use, dilute 1 cup of fertilizer in a bucket of warm water, ensuring 1 liter of fertilizer per root.

recipe 4 The following solution will help your plants grow healthy and strong:

Pour warm water into a bucket. Add 100 g fresh yeast and mix well. Use this fertilizer once every 7 days by watering 1 liter per bush. Your tomato plants will thank you and endure a bounty.

How and when to fertilize tomatoes with yeast fertilizer

All tomato varieties will benefit from a homemade organic fertilizer made from yeast and sugar. Use it for garden and container plants. There is one requirement you need to be aware of in order for your tomato fertilizer to work properly. The bottom should be warm because yeast needs heat to activate.

Fertilize seedlings with yeast

After pricking out your seedlings, feed them yeast fertilizer. Use a small watering can. Water the roots. You can use foliar fertilization for young seedlings. The mixture is absorbed and penetrates deep into the leaf structure. This method is absolutely safe because yeast does not burn the leaves.

How to feed mature plants

If you are feeding your tomatoes yeast, do so 2 weeks after planting the plants in their permanent location. For established tomato plants, water directly at the roots.