When you choose turf, your turf is usually of high quality and with proper maintenance will remain weed free, healthy and beautiful for a long time. So that you don’t regret the expensive purchase after a few years, you should fertilize and care for your rolled turf. This article will tell you how to do it right!

Fertilize turf – when and how

Like any other lawn, you should fertilize the rolled turf two to three times a year. The first fertilization takes place in spring or early summer, the last in late summer or autumn. You can use organic lawn fertilizers throughout the growing season without hesitation. If you fertilize your turf properly, it will grow strong and dense. He will also be less susceptible to diseases, pests and weeds. To achieve these goals, follow these steps!

Notice: It is not necessary to fertilize the rolled turf immediately after laying. The reason for this is that it was planted on optimally prepared soil that was supplied with a fast-acting compound fertilizer.

Prepare the lawn

Remember that turf is no different from ordinary grass when it comes to maintenance. Therefore, it is best to fertilize it if it is prepared beforehand. To do this, you need to mow it three or four days before fertilizing. After that, it’s a good idea to aerate the lawn and remove any weeds. You should also water it in the evening before fertilizing so that it is not too dry. Otherwise it cannot absorb the nutrients that you feed it.

Apply the fertilizer

A cloudy day or evening is the best time to fertilize the lawn. Spread the lawn food evenly and evenly, either by hand or with a suitable spreader such as a garden sprayer, and water thoroughly after application.

Tipp: Spreading fertilizer with your hands is not the most effective way to accomplish this task. Ideally, use a spreader to evenly distribute the right amount of fertilizer. If your lawn is small or has an uneven shape, a handheld or shoulder spreader is easiest to use. For a larger, square or rectangular lawn, there are push spreaders that make the job quicker and easier. If you have opted for a liquid fertilizer, you can use a sprayer, which is particularly good for stains in the lawn.

Water the lawn after fertilizing

Lawn care experts advise watering the turf after fertilizing so that the nutrients can be better absorbed and the individual blades of grass are not burned by the chemicals. So take the hose to hand or plan the fertilization time so that a good rain shower follows.

Tipp: A few weeks after you’ve fertilized your lawn, it’s a good idea to check for weeds. You can rip these out and fill in the spots with fast-growing grass seed.

In summer it is important that the soil does not dry out completely and that it is watered in the morning or evening if it has not rained for several weeks. Always keep an eye on the ground and the grass. Dry soil and yellowish, slightly withered grass are a sign of a lack of water.

Start the fertilizing cycle again

When buying fertilizer, pay attention to how long the feed will last. There are long-term and quick-release fertilizers that differ in how long they take to take effect. Slow-release fertilizers are usually effective for three to four months. Rapid fertilizers work for about a month. So make a note in your diary of when you need to resume the process.

Tipp: It is generally recommended to fertilize your lawn once in the spring (eg in February, with compost or in May, with nitrogen fertilizer) and once in the fall with a fall fertilizer containing potassium. A soil test is recommended every three years to ensure that the soil and turf are optimally supplied with nutrients.

Fertilizing turf – Frequently asked questions

When should the turf not be fertilized? Do not fertilize the turf when the ground is dry or frozen. While this doesn’t necessarily harm the grass, you’re unlikely to do it much good since the grass roots won’t be able to absorb the nutrient.

Are lawn fertilizers harmless?? Most lawn fertilizers are safe to use. However, if you have pets that like to eat grass, you should check the packaging for any contraindications when purchasing.

Are there alternatives to chemical lawn fertilizers? There are organic alternatives to chemical lawn fertilizers, but if you want to go a truly sustainable route, mulching is a great way to take care of your rolled turf. With mulching, you mow the grass and cut it into small pieces with your lawnmower. This material is returned to the lawn as it contains all the important nutrients it needs for healthy growth.

