Festival makeup: 20 of the coolest looks to complete your festival outfit!

Summer is here and the festival season is already in full swing. There will be a lot of festivals and concerts in the coming months and we can’t wait to get away from it all for a few days. Of course, outdoor events are all about the music itself, but let’s face it – can you really get in the party mood if you don’t show up with a cool festival look? Festival time is an excellent opportunity to step out of our comfort zone and try something new that we would otherwise never dare. And what should not be missing in addition to the right outfit? Eye-catching festival makeup, of course! But if you don’t know where to start with your beauty look, you’ve come to the right place. Below are 20 of the most beautiful festival looks that are sure to amaze everyone! So let’s go – read on and celebrate!

Festival makeup: These looks are trending in 2023

We have already shown you some of the most beautiful festival nails that are trending this year. While the no makeup look is all the rage this year, festival makeup is all about experimenting with our looks. Think glitter, neon eyeshadow, graphic eyeliner, etc. – the sky is the limit and the looks definitely make for a WOW factor.

However, we have to adapt to many different weather conditions at a festival and we want our festival make-up to look great and last as long as possible despite all the circumstances. We would therefore recommend that you use as many waterproof products as possible and wear sun protection.

Color mix eye shadow

Brightly colored and bright eyeshadow colors are simply part of every festival make-up. But if you want to be trendy this year, you can combine several nuances at the same time. Sounds pretty bold, but it looks really cool and the look immediately puts us in the party mood. It doesn’t matter whether you go all out and go for bright neon colors or keep it simpler with calmer pastel nuances – the main thing is that it’s colourful!

neon eyeshadow

Neon eyeshadows are currently setting the tone when it comes to beauty trends and are ideal for bold festival make-up. Whether bright yellow, neon pink, green or blue – it’s all there and the eyeshadows always ensure a strong appearance. So that the look is still elegant, it is better to keep it reserved when it comes to lipstick and put on a shimmering lip gloss.

Neon-Eyeliner

We’ll stay a little longer on the subject of “neon”. Forget the classic black eyeliner – neon eyeliner is our new favorite for bold and on-trend festival makeup. If you like to experiment, you can do it like in the photo and wear two neon colors at the same time. Then some rhinestones as sparkling accents and you have the ultimate festival look.

Glitter and face jewelry as a beauty trend

Transforming into a human disco ball is exactly the kind of festival makeup we’re obsessed with! The beloved glitter and face jewelry in the form of rhinestones are common companions at the festivals this year! The bright accessories create a wow effect and what better excuse to decorate our face than for a festival?

Go really wild or add little rhinestones as small accents – either way, the result is breathtaking and immediately catches the eye. It’s extra flattering when you color-coordinate the embellishments with the eye makeup.

Sparkling eyes

Are you short on time, but still want an effective and cool festival look? Cover your lids with a matte blue eyeshadow and apply as much glitter as possible on top. For a festival makeup that’s sure to turn heads, use a mix of small and larger pieces.

Graphic-Eyeliner

Graphic eyeliner is everywhere right now and is being hailed as one of the biggest beauty trends of summer 2023! The unusual eyeliner looks great and takes our festival make-up to a new level. Whether angles, dots, lines – there are absolutely no limits to your imagination and the Graphic Eyeliner is an exciting way to spice up our look. And no, it doesn’t always have to be bright colors – as you can see in the photo, black eyeliner looks just as exciting and interesting.

Mermaidcore Make-up

The Mermaidcore aesthetic is everywhere right now, making our hearts skip a beat. After Mermaid Nails we can now look forward to Mermaidcore Make-up and the fairytale look is perfect for the festival season. The dreamy colors give our outfit a romantic, playful touch. And let’s be honest – we’ve all dreamed of being a little mermaid, right?

Sparkling Stars

Loud neon colors, eyeliner and co. are not for you? You can still rock some chic festival makeup! Grab your beloved nude nuances and spice up the look with small, shining stars. The face stickers can be applied very quickly and add a cheerful touch to our outfit in no time at all.

Festival make-up: Exciting looks to imitate

Eye jewelery for a cheerful make-up look

Neon eyeliner always makes a fashion statement

Smokey-Eyes mit Glitzer als Festival Make-up

Mix-and-match eyeshadows are THE beauty trend of 2023

Sometimes a bright eyeliner is all you need for a festival look

Or why not unleash your grunge side with some grunge makeup?

Neon eyeshadow and rhinestones for modern festival make-up

