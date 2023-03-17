According to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, a third of children in Italy are overweight or obese and are therefore at risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, tumors and diabetes. Joseph Morinopediatrician, dietician at the Bambino Gesù hospital and scientific director of the Festival dei 5 colori, explains why it is urgent to intervene on food education and what can be done as a family to introduce children and adolescents to fruit and vegetables.