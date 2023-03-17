Home Health Festival of the 5 colors: on tour from Campania to promote healthy eating
The pandemic has negatively changed the daily habits of a large part of the population. For example, 1.2 million people have started or resumed smoking, and 32% of adults have gained weight. Francesco CognettiPresident Foce (Confederation of Oncologists, Cardiologists, Hematologists), explains how much damage bad daily habits can do while Maria Theresa Carpinopresident of the Pancrazio Association, illustrates the novelties and guests of the second edition of the Festival of 5 colours.

