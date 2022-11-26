From the Diplomatic Malhotra the invitation to celebrate Ayurveda Day in Italy too. Workshops and conferences are underway

(UNWEB) Foligno, – “The world is one family that must be healthy“. With this wish the Indian ambassador in Italy Neena Malhotraopened the fifth edition of the Traditional Medicine Festival, underway in Foligno until tomorrow, November 27, 2022. At the inauguration, in the Red Room of Palazzo Trinci, together with the diplomat, the principal of the Nursing degree course of Foligno of the University of Perugia, Emira Maria Ayroldithe professor Vincenzo Nicola Talesadirector of the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Perugia, the delegate of the Rector, professor Stefano Brancorsinithe provincial councilor David Fantauzzi and the administrative director of Usl 2, Simona Bianchi and the lawyer Carla Magrinirepresenting the Centro Studi “Città di Foligno”.

“Traditional and conventional medicine are integrated – said Professor Ayroldi – The knowledge of one can be transferred to the other, to have unambiguous answers and so that those who no longer trust the traditional are not forced to go to the alternative ones“. Remembered the value of the students in the initiative: “The aim of the Festival is to allow those who are in training to have a vision that also projects them beyond their faculty. We involve them, we invite them to participate and over the years we have had an enthusiastic response“. And regarding the presence of the course in Foligno: “Every year we choose the city of Foligno which offers us and makes available to us the most beautiful spaces“.

Words of appreciation for the initiative by the Ambassador: “India has a rich history of traditional medicine becoming a holistic science of life. Ayurveda is, for example, one of the oldest systems in the world, recognized by the World Health Organization, and which has also opened up to new geographies. The first Traditional Medicine Center has been opened in India and considers this partnership a service for the whole world. After the pandemic – continued the Ambassador – the world is looking for a new dimension. India has celebrated Ayurveda Day on 23 October since 2016 to promote this approach within the health system. I would be happy if, starting next year, you will also organize events at your university here in Foligno“. Emphasizing the Indian Government’s commitment to the diffusion of Ayurveda, the Ambassador recalled how the courses and the Traditional Medicine Center are also open to students from abroad. Also recalling the imminent participation of Professor Domenico Delfino, creator of the Traditional Medicine Festival, at a congress in India.

The professor talesa he recalled the integration between conventional and traditional systems of medicine. “Human health is not only not having diseases and culture and traditions are fundamental and initiatives such as the Festival are essential to start the dissemination of this knowledge“, he said Stefano Brancorsini. “Cultural growth allows us to overcome differences – he said Fantauzzi – and the only real weapon against war is cultural growth among peoples. It is important to be here in Foligno, which has become a cultural point of reference for the country“. Director Bianchi invited the students to acquire the future approach with the patient in the ward from these initiatives. Along the same lines Magrini.

The Festival is sponsored by the Embassy India in Italy, the Umbria Region, the Province of Perugia, the Municipality of Foligno, the University of Perugia, Usl Umbria 2 and the “Città di Foligno” Study Centre.

After the ribbon cutting, the lecture by Professor Domenico Delfino entitled “Vietnam and its medicine”. In the afternoon, the second location will also open, at Palazzo Candiotti, for the workshops.

FOLIGNO 25/26/27 NOVEMBER 2022

FRIDAY November 25th

TRINCI PALACE

RED ROOM

10.30/12 – Conference Dr. Elisa Dessy “Nurses today: how to take care of the relationship? Clarity, empathy and persuasion through effective communication”

SATURDAY 26 November

Palazzo Trinci

10.00 Inauguration of the 5th edition

PALAZZO TRINCI RED ROOM

11.00 / 12.30 – Conference Prof. Domenico Delfino “Vietnam and its medicine”

16.00 / 18.00 – Conference Prof. Milena Villarini and Anna Villarini “Breast cancer: after diagnosis, how important is a correct lifestyle?”

CANDIOTTI PALACE

3.30 / 4.30 pm room 1 – Workshop Silvia Alessi “Essential oils: what they are and how to use them”

17.30/18.30 room 1 – Workshop Silvia Alessi “Gua sha on the face, holistic beauty”

3.30 / 4.30 pm room 2 – Workshop Elisa Cesarini Devi Taran Kaur “Yoga during pregnancy, the gift of giving life”

17.00/18.00 room 2 – Workshop Nazzareno Rosi “The importance of physical activity for the well-being of body and mind”

15.30 / 19.00 atrium room 2 – Stefania Alessi “Discovering essential oils”

15.30 / 19.00 atrium room 1 – FISIEO (Italian federation of shiatsu teachers and operators) “Practical massage techniques”

3.30 / 4.30 pm room 4 – Michele Branca Workshop “Tai chi – Qi gong: Taoist practices for balance (comfortable clothing)

4.45/5.45 pm room 4 – Michele Branca Workshop “Tai chi – Qi gong: Taoist practices for balance (comfortable clothing)

6.15 / 7.00 pm room 4 – Alex Di Cicco Pucci “Vibrational Journey – meditation through sound”

3.30 / 4.30 pm room 5 – Alessandro Donati Workshop “Laughter Yoga”

4.00 / 6.30 pm room 6 – Workshop Massimo Melelli Roia “Diagnosis through the study of the iris”

4.00 pm / 5.20 pm room 7 – Workshop Nancy Myladoor “Ayurvedic food. A comparison with the planetary diet that globalizes the planet”

17.40/18.45 – room 7 – Workshop Nancy Myladoor “Ayurvedic therapies. The importance of touch”

3.30 / 4.30 pm room 8 – Workshop Monica Morganti “Mandala Therapy”

17.00/18.00 room 8 – Workshop Monica Morganti “The way to mandala”

SUNDAY 27 November

TRINCI PALACE

RED ROOM

H 11.00 / 12.15 Conference – Prof. Maria Paola Martelli “Leukemia: yesterday, today and tomorrow”.

4.30 / 5.30 pm – Conference – Prof. Sandro Spinsanti “Towards an adult trust: for a new relationship in care relationships”.

CANDIOTTI PALACE

11.00 am room 1 – Workshop Giuseppe Montanini “Shiatsu in treatment paths”

11.00 am – room 2 – Michele Branca Workshop “Foot reflexology”

11.00 am room 4 – Workshop Elisa Cesarini Devi Taran Kaur “Help I’m a mom” Parents Baby Yoga practical lesson

11.00 – room 5 – Alessandro Donati Workshop “Laughter Yoga”

HOURS 10.30-11.30 room 8 – Workshop Giulia D’Allestro “Practical and theoretical basis of traditional Chinese medicine”

11.45-13.00 room 8 – Workshop Giulia D’Allestro “Psyche and emotions according to traditional Chinese medicine”

10.30 – 12.00 room 7 – Workshop Nancy Myladoor “Circadian rhythms, for the prevention of diseases and for a correct lifestyle”

HOURS 11.30 -13.00 room 6 – Workshop Sergio Bovini reiki master “Reiki treatments”

15.30 / 19.00 room 1 – Workshop Giuseppe Montanini “Shiatsu in treatment paths”

3.30 / 4.30 pm room 2 – Workshop Cristina Santi and Michele Branca “Disorders of the temporomandibular joint and posture”

17.00/18.00 room 2 – Workshop Nazzareno Rosi “The importance of physical activity for the well-being of body and mind”

3.30 pm / 7.00 pm atrium room 2 – Workshop Stefania Alessi “Discovering essential oils”

15.30 / 19.00 atrium room 1 – FISIEO “Practical massage techniques”

3.30 pm / 4.30 pm room 4 – Workshop Elisa Cesarini Devi Tarun Kaur “Yoga during pregnancy – The magic of the mother-and-baby connection”

17.00/18.00 room 4 – Michele Branca Workshop “Tai chi – Qi gong: Taoist practices for balance” (comfortable clothing)

6.15 pm / 7.00 pm room 4 – Alex Di Cicco Pucci “Vibrational Journey – meditation through sound”

15.30 / 17.00 17.30/18.30 room 5 – Workshop Alessandro Donati “Laughter Yoga”

HOURS 15.30/19.00 room 6 – Sergio Bovini reiki master “Reiki treatments”

3.30/4.30 pm room 8 – Workshop Giulia D’Allestro “Practical and theoretical foundations of traditional Chinese medicine”

5.30/6.30 pm room 8 – Workshop Giulia D’Allestro “psyche and emotions according to traditional Chinese medicine”

Natural bathing walk organized by the Natural Slow Life association of Foligno

“Immersion in nature for psycho-physical well-being” Sunday 27 (two departures at 12.30/13.30-14.00/15.00 meeting in front of the Abbey of Sassovivo

In collaboration with the Liceo Classico F.Frezzi-B.Angela

CONFERENCES, WORKSHOPS and COLLATERAL EVENTS are all FREE.

Please note that BOOKING BY E-MAIL is MANDATORY

+39 348 7014231 whatsapp only

