Fetal alcohol syndrome, the aim is to “recognize” it also through 3D face analysis and algorithms – breaking latest news

by Ruggiero Corcella

A preliminary study has tested the potential of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of fetal alcohol syndrome caused by alcohol consumption during pregnancy

Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can seriously disrupt the development of the baby. Symptoms of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) include failure to thrive, abnormal facial features (phenotype), and central nervous system damage or dysfunction. There are a number of diagnostic methods for facial phenotyping in FASD, but diagnoses are still challenging. For some years now, 3D facial image data obtained from expensive and complex facial surface scanning devices has been used to analyze the FAS (Fetal Alcohol Syndrome) facial phenotype.

Reconstruct the image of the face

Researchers from Uganda, the USA, the United Kingdom and South Africa have studied the possibility of reconstructing 3D human faces from single or multiple 2D images, which are therefore easy to acquire with a digital camera or smartphone. In fact, 2D images lack the geometric accuracy required for an accurate analysis of the shape of the face. We have developed a framework for assessing 3D human face reconstruction from a single input 2D image using a 3D face model for potential use in FAS assessment, the authors explain in the study published in the South African Journal of Science. Our framework has the potential to estimate the locations of 3D landmarks for parts of the face associated with the FAS facial phenotype. Future work aims to improve accuracy and adapt the approach for use in clinical settings.

The technology is interesting, but still immature for its clinical use in the diagnosis of FASD, explains Professor Fabio Parazzini, full professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the University of Milan and on the board of the Association of Italian Hospital Obstetricians and Gynecologists (Aogoi) to whom we asked to go deeper into the matter.

What is Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

FAS is a syndrome that occurs in children following the consumption of alcohol by the mother during pregnancy. The frequency of FAS and FASD differs in different populations. It is estimated that around 8 per 1000 of the world‘s population is affected by FASD. The World Health Organization’s European region has the highest prevalence (19.8 per 1000), while the lowest belongs to the WHO East Mediterranean region (0.1 per 1000; 95% CI, 0.1-0.5 per 1000). In the USA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated the frequency at 2 – 15 cases of FASD per 1,000 live births.

What are the causes?

Alcohol crosses the placenta easily. The fetus is then exposed to the same level of alcohol present in the mother’s blood. The fetal liver has little or no ability to metabolize alcohol. Alcohol interferes with cell division and inhibits its growth. It also causes damage to many fetal organs. In conclusion, it mainly damages the development of the brain.

What kind of consequences can it have on the unborn child?

The health effects of prenatal exposure to grain alcohol have been summarized under the umbrella term fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), which includes 4 diagnostic entities: fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS), partial FAS, neurodevelopmental disorder related to alcohol. Individuals with FASD can experience a wide range of comorbid conditions. According to the document of the National Center for Addiction and Doping – Higher Institute of Health Despite adequate nutrition and good support, many children with FAS AND FASD remain smaller and underweight than healthy peers and have smaller head circumferences. This growth retardation may later improve, but in many cases children grow to a shorter than average height.

What are the characteristics of the pathology?

The typical features of FAS AND FASD include facial malformations – it is always explained in the document -. Thin upper lip. The prolabium (or philtrum), i.e. the furrow between the nose and the upper lip, extended and flattened. The nasal bridge is short and wide and the nostrils tend to be prominent. The eyes appear smaller and farther apart; the ears are set low and turned towards the back of the head. Facial irregularities often normalize during childhood. In adulthood, only the thin upper lip and eyelid morphology tend to remain, reducing the ocular opening. Alongside the typical facial malformations, there may also be skeletal malformations, heart defects and genital and kidney malformations. Many children with FAS and FASD, however, may appear to be perfectly healthy.

How is it diagnosed today?

Diagnosing FASD can be difficult because there is no medical test. In addition, other disorders, such as ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and Williams syndrome may have similar symptoms. In pregnancy, alongside the history, to evaluate alcohol consumption by the mother, it is possible to dose: •WBAA (Whole Blood Associated Acetaldehyde) Acetaldehyde associated with whole blood •MCV (Mean Corpuscular Volume) Average globular volume •CDT (Carbohydrate Deficient Transferrin) Transferrin Carbohydrate -deficient •GGT (Gamma-Glutamytranspeptidase) Gamma Glutamyltranspeptidase •AST and ALT (Aspartate Aminotransferase and Alanine Aminotransferase) Aspartate Aminotransferase and Alanine Aminotransferase.

At birth and growing up, the general diagnostic criteria are: prenatal exposure to alcohol; central nervous system problems (eg, small head, problems with attention and hyperactivity, poor coordination); below average height, weight, or both; abnormal facial features (for example, smooth ridge between nose and upper lip).

Are there cures?

There is no cure for FASDs, but research shows that early intervention services can improve a child’s development. There are many types of treatment options, including medications to help with some symptoms, behavioral and educational therapy, parent education, and other alternative approaches. No right treatment for every child. Good treatment plans will include close monitoring, follow-ups, and modifications as needed along the way.

Can prevention be done? And how?

Prevention is based on informing the woman. The woman must know that any quantity of alcohol ingested by the mother reaches the fetus directly. There is therefore always a potential risk of fetal harm which is very individual and unpredictable.

