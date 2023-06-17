Fetal Echocardiography | Nurse Times

INTRODUCTION

Fetal echocardiography is an examination performed by doctors who are experts in fetal and pediatric cardiology to study the appearance and functioning of the heart during pregnancy. The investigation is performed only if there is a suspicion of malformations or diseases affecting the heart and large vessels. It is usually performed around the 20th week of pregnancy using ultrasound and carries no risk of complications for either the mother or the fetus.

The fetal echocardiogram is a very normal ultrasound transabdominal. It is a safe method for both the mother and the fetus because ultrasound does not cause any damage to human tissue and, in particular, to developing organs. The examination does not require any preparation, the woman lies down on the bed as for a normal pregnancy ultrasound. The device with which the ultrasound is performed allows you to study the structure of the heart, the flow of blood inside it and inside the large vessels, the flow in the blood vessels that cross the umbilical cord.

To perform the study of blood flows, the ultrasound uses the color doppler which, thanks to color images, allows you to identify any abnormalities in the blood flow.

The risk of having a fetus with a heart defect is estimated to be 1%. Maternal and fetal conditions for which the treating physician may recommend echocardiography include:

Maternal indications:

previous child with congenital heart disease

cases of congenital heart disease in the family

hereditary diseases associated with an increased risk of cardiac malformations

diabetes, phenylchetonuria (genetic metabolic disease), autoimmune diseases or certain infections acquired during pregnancy

taking medications which may lead to an increased incidence of malformations (proven teratogenicity, i.e. the abnormal development of organs in the embryo)

Fetal indications:

suspicion of congenital heart disease emerged during a control morphological ultrasound

fetal arrhythmia

abnormal result of nuchal translucency evaluation (ultrasound examination which together with a maternal blood sample constitutes the combined test)

fetal growth retardation established in the second trimester of pregnancy

extracardiac fetal malformations

increase in liquids in fetal tissue (hydrops fetalis)

monochorial twins (with a single placenta)

chromosomal alterations

RESULTS

Fetal echocardiography is a non-invasive test that allows you to recognize about 80%-90% of cardiac malformations. However, it is important to know that not all malformations can be identified with this exam. For example:

clear visualization of the fetal heart may not be obtained due to the unfavorable position of the fetus, the amount of amniotic fluid or excess weight of the woman

some diseases that develop after the period in which the examination is performed cannot be ascertained (diagnosed)

some congenital heart disease cannot be detected during development in the uterus but only after birth. The circulation in the fetus, in fact, is different from that of the newborn

In addition, some suspected abnormalities detected during fetal life in utero may not be present at birth because small defects identifiable early in pregnancy sometimes resolve spontaneously during fetal life.

Echocardiography makes it possible to identify cardiac malformations in the uterus and offers the great advantage of being able to refer women to specialized hospitals, where it is possible to plan the birth with the most suitable methods and times, to offer the baby the best assistance including, if necessary immediate cardiac surgery.

