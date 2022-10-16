Roberto Burioni told Che tempo about his experience with Covid: “I had a fever, sore throat and cough, but I’m here in good health to tell you that the vaccine works. Without it, I could have ended up in a hospital room or in intensive care, risking my life ”.

“If I am here again, I am healed and I am with you, it is thanks to vaccinewhich continues to work. “So Roberto Burioni, virologist of the San Raffaele in Milan, he began the story of his experience with Covid intervening during the transmission What’s the weather like aired on Sunday evening on Rai3.

The expert last week had made it known that he was the result positive to the virus, “despite the fourth dose vaccine made on September 30 “, thus also becoming the target of a series of social attacks by no vax.

“I had fever, sore throat e cough, but I am here in good health to tell you that the vaccine works. Without it I could have ended up in a hospital room or in intensive care, risking my life, suffering and consuming health resources that fortunately can be used for those who need them “, said the expert, who then explained that” the vaccine, since it arrived Omicronand in particular Omicron5 which is the variant that is most circulating in Italy at the moment, is less effective in preventing contagion, but remains extremely effective in avoiding severe illness and death “.

For this reason it happens that many vaccinated “as it happened to me, get infected. But it must be emphasized that those who have been vaccinated are less contagious even with Omicron “, he said.” But the most important thing – he added – is that the vaccine, especially with four doses, has remained extremely effective in protecting against serious disease even when infected with these new variants “.

The vaccine, Burioni continued, “is like a casco that we set in motion. Today getting vaccinated is an almost selfish gesture, those who do it protect themselves above all but also benefit others “. According to the virologist,” the virus has become very contagious. It is likely that many will meet him in the coming weeks. “