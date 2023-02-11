Health problems, as we know, increasingly hinder the working life of a person who, unable to perform certain tasks, risks being fired and often losing his only source of income.

What few people know is that even if you suffer from heart disease you have the right to request civil invalidity, which can greatly facilitate the lives of the most fragile people depending on the seriousness of their physical conditions.

Disabled civilians represent people who, due to infirmity, physical or mental defects, have suffered a permanent reduction in working capacity and to whom the State offers concessions and economic support in order to be able to lead a dignified life even without being able to work due to objective deficits. This right, enshrined in the Constitution, is guaranteed to all those people whose state of health is officially certified by state administrations.

Heart disease, which is increasingly present in the population, has long been underestimated by both employers and workers, regardless of the fact that such conditions can be serious and irreversible. However, the INPS has made it clear that, depending on the percentage of certified disability, even the patient suffering from heart disease can be included in the civil disability.

More specifically, depending on the case, the person may be entitled to:

disability pension

care allowance

disability pension

carer’s check

How to apply for civil invalidity and who is entitled to it

The diseases that according to the INPS directives can lead to the acceptance of the request for civil disability are:

hypertensive heart disease and restrictive heart disease

coronary stenosis and valvulopathy

valve replacement with prosthesis

heart transplant

pericarditis

arterial hypertension

peripheral arterial obstructive disease

phlebopathy

The physical conditions, ascertained by the ASL Medical Commission, are then divided into 4 classes which identify the severity of the disease and therefore the amount of benefits to which one may be entitled:

class 1 identifies a disability between 21 and 30%, with which the worker has no particular limitations in the working sector

class 2 instead indicates patients who have slight limitations, who obtain a disability from 41% to 50%

class 3 assigns citizens a disability ranging from 71% to 80% as the health condition considerably compromises the correct performance of the working activity

finally, class 4 represents 100% disability and is assigned to all heart patients who cannot carry out any activity

To request civil invalidity, it will be sufficient to request a visit to the local ASL for the recognition of one’s physical condition, so as to be able to send an electronic request on the INPS portal in the dedicated section.

