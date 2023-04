Tammy fails to record in Rotterdam. You save the usual Smalling and Cristante. Bad Spinazzola and the Giallorossi captain

The Roma comes out with broken bones from the European challenge. The Giallorossi lose 1-0 and knock out Dybala and Abraham. Another negative test of English. Also rejected Pellegrini who misses the penalty on 0-0. Smalling, as always, among the positive notes. Bad Spinazzola. Among the best Cristante it’s Ibanez.