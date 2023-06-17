FFP masks from Berlin: wearing comfort with high protection

The production capacity of up to 45 billion pieces of medical and FFP2 masks per month is impressive. Within just three years, PPE Germany GmbH has established itself as the leading manufacturer of respiratory masks since it was founded in Berlin and produces within Germany and Europe. Max Leber, Sales Manager of PPE Germany, explains that the corona pandemic has turned our lives upside down and has created strong demand for respiratory masks worldwide. “This laid the foundation for a quick foundation for the production of respiratory masks. Because one problem was the on-site availability and independence from supply chains in order to ensure the supply in Germany,” Leber recalls. Today, the masks from PPE Germany are among the best products in their class, used in healthcare, occupational safety and private use. A success factor can be found in the innovative mask model “Dodo Air Medical”, which not only protects the patients but also medical staff. “In addition to a new design, the innovation of the Dodo Air Medical includes in particular a double certification as an FFP2 mask and class 1 medical device, which convinces hospitals, pharmacies and care facilities,” says Max Leber.

Suitable respiratory protection masks protect and help to reduce the spread of diseases and protect in occupational safety. Max Leber points out that not all masks offer the same protection, as they are offered in different protection classes and the material, processing quality and wearing comfort play an important role.

Different protection classes of masks

A mask should not only fit without gaps, but also be made of a material that has the highest possible filter performance. In general, a distinction is made between FFP1, FFP2 and FFP3 masks. FFP3 masks offer the highest protection against airborne particles such as viruses or bacteria. However, when using FFP masks, it is also important to ensure that this is suitable for the individual wearer. Max Leber points out that not only great value is placed on quality during development, but in particular on fit, low breathing resistance and high wearing comfort. “Thanks to their ergonomic design and elastic ear straps, these masks adapt perfectly to the shape of the face, with a secure and comfortable fit for hours,” explains Max Leber.

“We know that a mask that doesn’t fit properly or is poorly made can quickly become uncomfortable or even cause an allergic reaction,” adds Leber. This is particularly problematic when worn for longer periods and can result in the mask being removed or not being worn correctly. Masks in different sizes and materials offer a remedy.

In addition to effectiveness, sustainability factors and quality management play a crucial role in the area of ​​personal protective equipment, such as respiratory masks. The aspect of sustainability does not only refer to the disposal of the products themselves, but also to the material from which they are made. The use of sustainable material such as organic cotton or recycled plastic makes an important contribution to environmental protection. “We meticulously look at the entire cycle of our work from a holistic perspective. Of course, this holistic approach can only be considered responsible if we also carry out a precise control of the manufactured products. In this way, we not only promote quality within our company, but across our entire supply chain,” says Leber.

The mouth and nose mask solution from PPE-Deutschland GmbH

The FFP masks from PPE-Deutschland GmbH from Berlin are convincing in this context. PPE Germany has its own test laboratory, including a Palas test stand. Max Leber on this: “When measuring FFP2 protective masks, we naturally rely on the experts for Aerosoltechnik Palas GmbH from Karlsruhe.” Palas is considered the market leader in the development and production of filter test benches and optical aerosol spectrometers. PPE-Germany GmbH uses the modern Palas PMFT 1000 system as its own test bench. “The precise, computer-controlled analysis provides precise information about the performance of our products,” says Leber.

Max Leber points out that in addition to protection, the focus is on breathing and, in particular, breathing with a mask. Which is why the PPE group of companies continues to work on innovative solutions to research maximum protection with comfort and the lowest possible breathing resistance. Breathing is an unconscious process that supplies us with oxygen and makes us feel good. A conscious and above all the correct breathing technique has positive effects on body and mind and ensures that we feel strong and can breathe deeply even in difficult times. “This poses a challenge for the mass production development department that the PPE group of companies is working on,” says Leber.

FAQs:

1. How can I ensure that my respirator offers optimal protection?

There are various factors that influence the protective effect of a respirator mask. The decisive factors here are the filter performance of the material, the fit and the quality of the workmanship. It is advisable to pay attention to a high protection class (FFP2 or FFP3) and sustainable materials when selecting the mask. Adequate ventilation of the mask is also important to avoid impairing breathing.

2. Does it always make sense to use FFP3 masks?

FFP3 masks offer the highest level of protection against airborne particles such as viruses or bacteria. However, when using FFP3 masks, it is also important to ensure that this is suitable for the individual wearer. People with breathing difficulties or impaired lung function should seek medical advice before using FFP3 masks.

3. How do I properly dispose of my respirator?

Because respirators are typically disposable, they should be properly disposed of after use. This may vary depending on the type of mask and local regulations. It is usually best to dispose of the mask in a garbage bag or store it in a glass container until it is ready to be disposed of. It is important not to throw the mask on the ground or in the environment.

