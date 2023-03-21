The second Corona winter is relentless. The number of infections is increasing rapidly. For school children, this means that masks are part of everyday school life again. The Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko) has issued a vaccination recommendation for certain five to eleven-year-old children: for children with previous illnesses and for children who live in the vicinity of people at risk of a severe course of Covid 19. For healthy children in this age group, however, there is still no general vaccination recommendation from the Stiko. However, they can still be vaccinated upon individual request and after consultation with a doctor. The low-dose children’s vaccine should arrive in doctors’ offices in mid-December.

Tried and tested for adults – but also for children? FFP2 masks have proven their worth for adults during the pandemic. Colorfully packaged masks that promise FFP2 protection are also available for the youngsters. They are available in many online shops, but also in some stationary shops and pharmacies.

FFP2 masks for children tested Questions arise for parents: Can children wear them without hesitation? Is it easy to breathe with and which FFP2 mask for children reliably filters aerosols? Stiftung Warentest examined 15 masks that suggest suitability for children. We also checked whether the 3M Aura 9320+ is also suitable for children. In our tests of adult FFP2 masks, it was the only one with particularly low breathing resistance. If you wear a mask, you should be able to breathe well underneath. This is especially true for children.





High breathing resistance, low breathing comfort But the bad news: Of all the tested models, only the 3M adult mask offers breathing comfort that is okay for children if they only wear the mask for a short time. On the other hand, we consider all tested FFP2 children's masks to be less suitable for children. Your breathing resistance is high, your breathing comfort low. Bad for continuous use at school. Surgical masks are the better choice for this. Although they offer little self-protection, they protect others and do not harm the little ones who wear them.

The pediatric pulmonologist Dr. In an interview, Folke Brinkmann classifies the consequences of children wearing masks. Our advice: This is how you can protect your children At high risk. Where there is a high risk of infection over a short period of time, for example in the crowded train, children can use the adult mask 3M Aura 9320+ (2.12 euros per mask) for a short time. Their breathing comfort is okay for children, their filter effect is high. And it also fits small heads. Adults should wear FFP2 masks for a maximum of 75 minutes and then take a break. By then at the latest, it should also be over for children. For longer missions. are for the school day Surgical masks or medical mouth and nose protection (MNS) the better choice. They allow children to breathe well and at least protect each other. There is no risk of damage if these masks are worn for a long time. For hygiene: change the mask at least every day. Long-term. Protection against infection and breathing comfort – currently available children's masks do not guarantee this at the same time. Self-protection could offer a corona vaccination, which is now also recommended by the Stiko for certain five to eleven year olds. However, all other children in this age group can still be vaccinated upon individual request and after medical advice. The first children's vaccines, which are dosed lower than for adults, are to be delivered to doctors' offices in mid-December. One thing is clear: Vaccinated and recovered adults also protect unvaccinated children. In the case of previous illnesses. If children have previous illnesses of the respiratory tract or a weak immune system, parents should clarify with the doctor treating them which face mask makes sense.

The FFP2 standard does not provide for children as users Nothing for children. Even if a lot of the packaging comes across as childish. © Stiftung Warentest / Ralph Kaiser Even in our tests of classic FFP2 masks, breathing resistance proved to be a problem. When it's high, the lungs have to work harder to pull air through the mask and push stale air out. Breathing is difficult. For adult masks, the standard applicable to FFP2 masks specifies the maximum breathing resistance.

Not okay. The standard for FFP2 masks does not provide for use by children. © Stiftung Warentest / Ralph Kaiser However, the FFP2 standard comes from occupational safety and does not provide for children as users. "FFP2 children's masks" should therefore not exist, bear no CE mark and also not be sold. If you are looking for the masks, you will still find them without any problems.

Not even suitable for adults The standard prescribes clear criteria for FFP2 adult masks, but they do not exist for children’s masks. But one thing is clear: children usually breathe less vigorously than healthy adults, and often only around half their lung volume. In the test of “FFP2 children’s masks” we had six to twelve year old school children in mind. After professional advice from experts, we have set the requirement for the FFP2 children’s masks to be about half the breathing resistance that is permitted for adult masks. But none of the mini-format masks currently tested came close to the lower values. Their breathing resistance was in the range of adult masks. Many of them didn’t even meet the limits for it, so wouldn’t even be acceptable for adults. Since we see the high breathing resistance as a knockout criterion for children’s masks, we have not checked further whether these masks fit well or filter.

Studies on FFP2 masks for children are sparse The high breathing resistance can get in the way of the goal of the masks: If children find it difficult to breathe, they may simply not put the mask on correctly, so that air flows in unfiltered.

The effects of children repeatedly wearing masks with high breathing resistance over long periods of time have not been extensively studied scientifically. A few studies show that the FFP2-like N95 masks have no problematic effects on children's bodies for short wearing times. For long wearing times, however, corresponding studies are scarce.

We recommend surgical masks As a precaution, we therefore advise healthy children to wear surgical masks. Studies carried out so far have not revealed any risks. With the recommendation we join the official Guidelines for the prevention and control of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in schools which, among other things, a number of medical specialist societies and organizations have developed on the basis of the available scientific knowledge.

3M mask as a temporary alternative 3M Aura 9320+. In preliminary tests, it convinced with its breathing comfort – so we checked its suitability for children. © Stiftung Warentest / Ralph Kaiser The 3M Aura 9320+, which was already convincing in the test of FFP2 adult masks, is the only one that offers a breathing resistance that is in the range of our “child limit value”. Although 3M does not advertise that it is suitable for children, we checked it again: It also adapts to small heads, is tight, and filters reliably. For short-term use, such as on the full train, we consider the 3M mask to be suitable for children and the best FFP2 mask for children. However, it is not the right choice for long-term use either. With FFP2 masks, even adults have to take a 30-minute break after wearing them for 75 minutes at the latest, especially children. This is hardly compatible with everyday school life. In addition, the 3M headband does not make it easy for the little ones to put it on by themselves.