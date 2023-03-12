Stiftung Warentest has completed its third FFP2 mask test. In our first two studies, which appeared on test.de in February and July 2021, we were only able to recommend four out of twenty masks without reservation. This year we sent 12 more FFP2 masks to the lab. There were also three models that are marked as reusable. The most important results of our three tests of now 32 masks at a glance:

The recommended masks. We can still only recommend the four FFP2 masks that we tested and published in 2021 as “suitable” all round. One model each from 3M, Lindenpartner, Moldex and Uvex. All four protect very well against aerosols, offer enough breathing comfort, convince in terms of fit and tightness and perform unobtrusively in the pollutant test. According to the provider, the masks are unchanged and are available at the (regularly updated) prices mentioned in our test table.

The best value for money. The Lindenpartner FFP2 NR LP2 costs only 50 cents each, the Uvex FFP2 NR silv-Air lite 4200 only 67 cents. You are in the top four. For comparison: The 3M mask has a unit price of 2.74 euros.

Which masks are also suitable. We can also recommend five other FFP2 masks, but due to the very low risk of allergies due to soluble latex proteins in the straps, we gave them our second-best rating of “also suitable”. As a precaution, allergy sufferers should not wear the models from DK, Dräger, Hum, Jifa and Uvex.

Latex proteins in some bands In the current test, we found that nine out of twelve masks had soluble latex proteins in their ear loops or headbands. A problem that we have already identified in six models in 2021. Latex proteins are among the allergens, which means they can trigger hypersensitivity reactions. In mask straps, however, they only pose a very small risk of allergic reactions such as skin rashes. More information can be found here.

Reusable FFP2 masks not recommended. The Casada, Masked Green and Unica models belong to a mask type marked with “R”. This stands for “reusable”. Unlike classic FFP2 disposable masks, which should be disposed of after a maximum of eight hours of wear, R masks can be washed by hand and should then be usable again. Ultimately, none of the three reusable FFP2 masks were convincing in the test, either because they offered little breathing comfort or, like the Unica FFP2 R, failed in the fit and harmful substances test. As the first FFP2 mask we tested, it was rated unsuitable.

Tipp: You do not necessarily have to dispose of FFP2 disposable masks that have only been worn for a short time. You can prepare such FFP2 masks for private use.

You can’t breathe well with these masks. We rated ten masks as unsuitable because their breathing comfort was poor. The disposable masks from Ginensys med, Hygisun, Kingfa, Leikang, Mea Vita, Taidakang, Mivolis from dm and Altapharma from Rossmann are affected. The same applies to the washable FFP2 masks from Casada and mask green. Anyone who wears them gets worse air than under masks with high breathing comfort.

Only suitable to a limited extent due to the fit. In the three tests, we only checked 22 of the 32 masks for fit because the others had previously failed the breathing comfort test. 12 of these 22 masks do not meet all standard requirements in the test for fit and tightness. The Unica even failed completely in this discipline. She sat close to none of the ten test subjects.