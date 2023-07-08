Fiaso, can be hired in hospitals for 2nd year specialization – Health

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 JUL – “We welcome the possibility of contracting trainees already in their second year as medical managers and we are committed as healthcare companies to immediately start a table with their representatives to ensure them adequate training spaces in phase of work placement in hospitals”. Thus the president of Fiaso (Italian federation of hospitals), Giovanni Migliore, comments on the publication in the Official Gazette of law no. 87 of 3 July 2023, which modified the so-called “Calabria Decree”, anticipating the possibility that postgraduates can participate in competitions announced by the Healthcare Companies as early as the second year of training.



“Training – underlines Migliore – represents a fundamental pillar for guaranteeing the quality of care offered to citizens and there is no better training opportunity for a young doctor than working in the ward with a recognized role and responsibility commensurate with the skills achieved. overcoming this exclusively Italian professional gap brings us closer to a more international training model”.



“It is a provision – continues Migliore – which welcomes our request formulated several times and for some time to deal with the dramatic shortage of doctors we are experiencing in this phase in Italy. But it must also be an opportunity to rethink the role of healthcare companies , considering them even more an active part of the training process”. For this reason, Fiaso immediately set up a management laboratory open to discussions between the managing directors of healthcare, hospital, university and Irccs companies, the trade associations of postgraduates and representatives of medical schools in order to start a fruitful discussion on the definition of methods and tools that can ensure the availability of a comprehensive educational path and an adequate transition of trainees into the role of medical director.



