Covid hospitalizations continue to drop in Italy. In fact, in the last two months a constant decrease has been recorded in hospitals which, in the last week, was -12.6%. Intensive care is also down, marking -28.6% of patients with Sars-Cov-2 infection. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitaller Companies of 7 February 2023.

As in the previous week, there was a sharp drop (-22%) in hospitalizations “due to Covid”, i.e. with respiratory failure or pneumonia, a late but impressive effect of the decrease in infections among the population. 82% of these patients have been vaccinated for more than six months, with an average age of 68, mostly affected by other pathologies. In hospitals, patients hospitalized “With Covid” are becoming more present, i.e. patients who have arrived at the hospital for the treatment of other pathologies, are positive for the virus but do not have respiratory and pulmonary symptoms. They occupy 65% ​​of the total covid beds, have an average age of 69 and 66% have been vaccinated for over six months.

ICU patients down this week by 28.6%. In this range, the drop in patients hospitalized “For Covid” is more than 50%, the percentage of subjects vaccinated for over six months with an average age of 71 rises to 71%.

Finally, the number of Covid hospitalizations of children under 18 in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals of the Fiaso sentinel network is stable but now only a few units. Also this week no entry of children into the Covid ICU.