Throughout its history, FIAT has produced many iconic cars that have been talked about even decades later. Here’s what the new 126 could look like.

There are cars that have left unique memories in the hearts of enthusiasts. This is the case of the Fiat 126 which, for almost three decades, was successfully marketed around Europe. FIAT was chosen not only because it was an economical carbut also practical and functional to the needs of that era.

The 126 was born from the City Taxi concept, thanks to an idea by Pio Manzù back in 1968. Four years later, the 126 was presented at the Turin Motor Show with the difficult task of not making people regret the iconic 500. Naturally, the designers decided to take a new pathproposing stylistic innovations that went in the opposite direction to the curved design of the old 500.

On the new 126 there were no sinuous curves, but more squared lines which, at the time were very fashionable, giving a touch of modernity. The body was completely revised to ensure greater passenger safety, but the biggest change was the placement of the fuel tank, from front to back in order to place it under the rear seat and gearbox. With the exception of first gear, the gearbox featured four synchronized ratios, providing superior technology compared to the previous model.

Inspired by the 500

Some elements of the 126, however, were taken over from the 500, such as the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, cantilevered at the rear. The engine had 23 horsepower, steered by a different and innovative rack and pinion steering compared to the one present on the 500. The passenger compartment was also revised with instruments more in step with the times.

The car had to be not only comfortable in the city, but also comfortable for a few out-of-town trips. The 126 was marketed both in the closed version and with the canvas sunrooftaking up a philosophy that had made the fortunes of the 500. In the midst of the economic boom, Italians fell in love with the 126, being able to enjoy, at a low price, greater internal habitability and great reliability.

Over time, the 126 was updated in various editions, up to the "Happy End", produced in Poland. With the new millennium, the small utility vehicle definitively gave way to new models from the Turin house. FIAT relaunched the Panda and the new 500, but fans of the brand would appreciate a makeover of the 126. In this regard, once again, Tommaso D'Amico came to our rescue who, with his inspiration, managed to modernize the model of the time.

The new FIAT 126

On the homonymous YouTube channel Tommaso D’Amico presented a render that embodies the new philosophy introduced by FIAT. The project could also be functional to the electric revolution that awaits the brand belonging to the Stellantis Group. The new 126 would have cutting-edge technology with a modern instrument panel, as well as a larger bodywork, also to ensure greater safety.

In terms of electricity, the main competitors could be the Renault Zoè, the Honda E and many other modern small cars on tap. According to the Italian architect and designer, the 126 should aim at a younger audience. Perhaps for this very reason, D’Amico imagined the car with a 100 HP 1.0 turbo AT3 petrol engine, with manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. In fact, the prices of 100% electric cars will continue to be very high, limiting the possibility of diffusion among young people.