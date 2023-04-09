Fiat has done it big, the new model has left everyone flabbergasted, even the luxury German women who will now have to do with this car.

The new year has started in the best way for Fiat, with many sales for the Italian company, especially as regards the electric. An increase in orders resulting from the great success of the zero-impact 500. The small city car continues to be an evergreen, one of the most loved by Italians. A new success for one of the most iconic machines ever.

Present and future are linked in the Fiat house, because this will be the year for important restyling, such as that of the Tipo, which has so far been a flop. However, this will be a special year because a completely new model will also arrive on the market, but we are talking about a completely unexpected machine. In the sense that Fiat had not accustomed us to something of this type. Far from the lines of the Turin house and closely reminiscent of the luxurious German ones.

Fiat: the Fastback, everything you need to know

We are talking about the Fiat Fastback and many are waiting for this car to land on the price lists of the Old Continent. An aggressive, almost futuristic coupé SUV. And from Germany they observe with attention, the leader of that specific sector of the car market. But it’s not just the lines and the bodywork, the price catches the eye too.

It will start 25.000euro, and in South America this car is highly appreciated, the hope is that this success can be repeated in our latitudes. However, this car is the result of a long work. However, it remains a type of car for everyone, in full Fiat style, with totally new lines compared to the past.

For the Fastback, the MLA platform was chosen, that of coupé SUVs. And that brings us to the size of this car. 4.43 meters long, 1.77 wide and 1.55 high. Wheelbase of 2,533 mm, comfortable, elegant and spacious. Suitable for travel and more, but not only because the trunk has a capacity of 516 litres, but if you remove the seats you get to 1000.

It will come with three different versions to the market. L’Audace, l’Impetus e infine la Limited Edition powered by Abarth and the last one will cost a little more than the 25,000 of the basic version. There are two engines: the 130hp 1.0 Turbo Flex, mounted on the Impetus and Audace and then there is the 270 Flex, a 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine, but this will be exclusive to Abarth, which develops 185hp, in addition to the automatic gearbox CVT with seven gears.

Four airbags, electronic stability and traction control. Furthermore, as far as safety is concerned, there is the hill start assistant and full LED headlights, as well as the rear lights. Electronic handbrake. Digital climate control, 17” alloy wheels. Rear parking sensors, paddle shifters for sequential gear changes. 8.4” screen plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.