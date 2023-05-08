Fiat Mobi, no one knows it yet but it will become the new Panda I Stellantis is betting everything on it

Fiat Mobi could be the new star of the Stellantis group, in the wake of the success of the historic Fiat Panda. Although still little known, the Mobi is a compact and versatile car that presents itself as an economic alternative for motorists looking for a practical and efficient car.

Its debut on the Italian market is scheduled for 2023 and Stellantis has high expectations for this model. The Mobi was designed to deliver a comfortable and safe driving experiencethanks to its cutting-edge technology and advanced safety systems. But what makes the Mobi a real alternative to the Fiat Panda is its affordable price. The Mobi was designed to be an economical car, but no less efficient for this.

Its fuel consumption is very low, making it an attractive choice for those who they are looking for a cheap car to be used both in the city and on the highway.

The Fiat Mobi could be the new protagonist of the Italian car market. With its combination of practical features, cutting-edge technology and affordable price, the Mobi could become the next car of choice for Italian motorists looking for an affordable alternative to the Panda. Stellantis has bet heavily on Mobi and the interest aroused by its debut looks promising for the future.

The new Fiat Mobi: modern design and advanced safety

The new range of Fiat Mobi now offers the possibility of equipping the car with electronic stability systems and traction controls as optional. In addition, all versions are equipped as standard with air conditioning, power steering, electric front windows and locks, tire pressure sensor, dual airbags and ABS brakes with EBD.

The new range also offers a modern and elegant design with new graphics on the bonnet, sides and rear stickers that update the look. The extra dose of style and joviality comes with the longitudinal bars on the roof, which increase its height and make the car more impressiveas well as a two-tone roof, exclusively designed hubcaps, black mirrors, body-coloured door handles and exclusive fabrics with orange stitching.

Fiat Mobi: an economical car with advanced technology and guaranteed safety

In terms of engines, the Fiat Mobi is offered on the Italian market with a 1.0 Flex 4-cylinder engine with 71 HP of maximum power in use petrol that rise to 74 HP with ethanol. Average consumption is 13.5 kilometers per liter in the city and 15 kilometers per liter in the suburbs, for an autonomy for full ascent to 700 kilometers. Together with a 5-speed automatic gearbox, it guarantees top speeds of 151 kilometers per hour and sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 15.8 seconds or 14 seconds when the car is running on ethanol.

In short, the new Fiat Mobi represents an interesting solution for those looking for an economical car, but equipped with cutting-edge technology and above all of all the safety systems necessary for peaceful and safe driving. With its affordable price, the Fiat Mobi presents itself as an interesting alternative for those who want a reliable and functional city car.