Today we talk about fibers, but what are they specifically? In nutrition, it is called dietary fiber all that set of organic substances belonging to the category of carbohydrates (with rare exceptions) that the human digestive system, with its digestive enzymes, is not fully capable of digesting and absorbing.

So are they good or not?

The fibers are the basis of a healthy diet, because they help the proper function of the intestine, lower cholesterol and prolong the sense of satiety. They are mainly of vegetable nature and are found in vegetables, cereals, legumes and fruit; that’s why, in order to benefit from all their effects, it is essential to eat them every day but varying the sources.

Little quiz: in which of these foods do I find the ideal fibers for my diet? (Shutterstock)

The different “families”

They are mainly divided into water-soluble, present mainly in legumes and fruit, and insoluble which are found mainly in cereals and vegetables. The first they reduce the absorption of sugars and fats and help digestion, while the latter they prevent constipation and reduce the onset of colon diseases. It is therefore important to include fiber within a balanced diet but it is equally important to give the right amount, since a diet too rich in fiber could have contraindications as it could swell the abdomen and reduce the absorption of vitamins. Millet, spelled, barley, in short, whatever whole grain you prefer, you can be sure that it will be rich in fiber.

Nuts and seeds

Fiber is also perfect in a diet as it gives a sense of satiety and also provides a fair amount of potassium and iron. Do not underestimate the seeds too that in addition to giving a touch of flavor to your dishes, they also provide many fibers, proteins and essential fatty acids; you can easily add them to your breakfasts and salads. Among the seeds are no exception dried fruit, for example almonds or hazelnuts but here the caloric intake is higher and therefore you have to moderate your consumption.

The role of fruit

Among the vegetables rich in fiber I point out i broccoli which are also low-calorie therefore a real panacea for health but also apples and pears especially if eaten with the peel. (100 grams of fresh apples eaten with the peel, for example, contain 4 grams of fiber).

The magic moment of avocado

I also remind you theavocado: a tropical fruit that is now widespread on our tables; the nutritional characteristics are similar to those of oil seeds but has the advantage of being very versatile in the kitchen.

Five tips to better vary

Good news for gluttons too: the 70% dark chocolate cocoa is among the top places of fiber-rich foods. Now some tips for eating more fiber:

Replace refined grain products with grains that are higher in fiber (wholemeal bread, brown rice, breakfast cereals, etc.)

Consume more vegetables that contain many such as peas, cabbage, parsnips, spinach.

Add seeds and nuts to salads.

Habitually consume legumes and always add a portion of fruit to your meals.

Above all, learn to read the labels to make the fiber comparison between the different products.

If you think about it, a diet rich in fiber contains many foods that are usually on our tables, and therefore that are typical of our Mediterranean culture, now recognized worldwide.