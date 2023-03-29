Düsseldorf – Under the motto “for a strong and healthy society”, the world‘s most important trade fair for fitness, wellness and health is expanding its range for medical professional groups and institutions such as doctors and clinics. Together with “Exercise is Medicine”, EuropeActive, the BSA Academy and the German University for Prevention & Health Management, associations, sports doctors and specialist media, FIBO is substantially developing the trend of health-oriented fitness training. Visitors can expect a comprehensive range of exhibitions with innovative diagnostic, therapy and training devices, helpful live demonstrations and a top-class lecture program. One of the main points of contact is the Meeting Point Health in Hall 8. The focus here is on the synergies between the various disciplines relating to fitness and health. A highlight offers the „Exercise is Medicine Day“ on Friday. Sports physicians and physiotherapists can look forward to well-founded, scientific findings that they can immediately implement in their professional practice. In particular, the “Exercise is Medicine” chairmen Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Bloch, Prof. Dr. Juergen Steinacker and Dr. Thomas Schramm on the topics “Active Cities”, “Exercise in old age” and “Long Covid”. That follows on Saturday Symposium Sports Medicine & Physiotherapy von Thieme and the sportärztezeitung. His lectures are dedicated to indication-specific examples, innovative methods of diagnostics, combined therapies and individualized training. Health-related topics such as the management of fitness and health facilities, mental fitness, company health management (BGM) and business start-ups are covered by around 80 lectures by FIBO Congress away. With Physio Future FIBO shows young physiotherapists chances and possibilities to enter the profession, abroad or in professional sports after training.

