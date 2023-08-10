Home » Fibromyalgia – a danger to the brain?
The Bioresonance editorial team explains new scientific findings on fibromyalgia

Lindenberg, August 10, 2023. Chronic pain in various parts of the body, mostly around the muscles and joints – this is how the clinical picture of fibromyalgia is described. But now there is new evidence that the disease changes the brain. The Bioresonance editorial team explains the discoveries and possible solutions.

In fibromyalgia, the pain network is affected

A team of researchers has discovered that fibromyalgia affects the areas of the brain that process pain and evaluate it emotionally. This resulted from the analysis of data from magnetic resonance imaging of patients affected with fibromyalgia.

The scientists found altered gray matter volumes in the brain’s pain network. Pain is processed and evaluated there. They also found changes in the thalamus, the important hub of neuronal pain processing. The changes in the white matter indicate that the conduction of pain signals is altered in patients with fibromyalgia. The experts hope that these brain changes may be reversible. (Source: Fibromyalgia changes the brain, Ruhr University Bochum, Informationsdienst Wissenschaft (idw))

Conclusion of the bioresonance experts on fibromyalgia

The complex interrelationships and the new findings make it clear how important it is to include the entire organism in both diagnostics and therapy. For example, the bioresonance test protocols according to Paul Schmidt currently list 75 positions on possible causal relationships in fibromyalgia on an energetic level. This includes areas of the brain as discussed previously.

The Bioresonance editorial team has explained the connections and solutions from a holistic perspective in this comprehensive article: Bioresonance for fibromyalgia.

Important note: Bioresonance belongs to the field of empirical medicine. Classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic vibrations.

The editors of www.bioresonanz-zukunft.de regularly publish current information about bioresonance. From the background to the possible applications, with numerous field reports directly from the applying practices. But also to advances in science.

