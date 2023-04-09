It’s a very heavy condition and let’s see what changes in 2023 for INPS economic aid for those who suffer from it.

Currently there is no cure and there are treatments that can improve the quality of fibromyalgia sufferers. The World Health Organization has included it among the diseases chronic pain and disabling: it is a long-term condition that generates pain throughout the body. Suffering is persistent and in some moments makes it impossible performing the most mundane tasks.

Fibromyalgia is a disabling condition and unlike arthritis it is not connected with joints or bones or muscles. Scholars think it is caused by the nervous system and the vertebral column and is the result of a problem in theprocessing pain signals that come from various parts of the body. It usually develops between 25 and 55 years old.

A pathology still rather mysterious but very penalizing

It is a pathology with mysterious contours because there seems to be one connection with arthritis and it is not yet clear what triggers it. This pathology does not result from injury or from measurable damage. This is an unjustified increase in the sensitivity of nerve endings. Those who suffer from this pathology often sleeps badly triggering a vicious circle. The poor quality of sleep increases pain sensitivity and this causes stress and anxiety.

Symptoms vary from person to person and the problem is that there are no diagnostic tests to confirm its presence. Common symptoms of this pathology are persistent severe pain, waking up tired, memory problems and fatigue. Many are outraged that fibromyalgia is absent from the INPS guidelines relating to invalidity. A disease that affects on such a profound level the quality of life should receive the money normally disbursed in these cases.

INPS invalidity: what the guidelines say

To be cured, one can go to the family doctor or to one cognitive behavioral psychologist. There are also clinics that specialize in pain and related treatment. The psychologist can help manage the situation. If fibromyalgia accompanies to other pathologies as sometimes happens, you can have economic aid e bonus for related pathologies. The paradox of fibromyalgia is that while it does not guarantee financial aid directly, it can be entitled to it consequences it causes and any related diseases.

It will be there INPS medical commission to assess whether these other pathologies create a disability recognizable by law and the disability rate. INPS doesn’t recognize fibromyalgia because they aren’t there medical tests that can prove it incontrovertibly. X-rays, blood tests, or other diagnostic tests they cannot prove without a shadow of a doubt its existence and therefore the INPS does not consider disbursing money if there are no other demonstrable pathologies.