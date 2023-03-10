On March 8, an all-female team welcomed some patients on the subject of fibromyalgia he was born in pelvic floor. The initiatives were part of those organized by the two Ferrara Health Authorities to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

FIBROMYALGIA. Drs Julia Dallocchio, Tania Tassinati (algologists of the Pain Therapy clinic of the University Hospital of Ferrara) assisted by the nurses Dr. Stephanie Bencivelli e Joanna Violatook care of 8 patients who joined the day of free visit. These are patients with different ages, but all with definite or presumed diagnosis of fibromyalgia and with a single common denominator: chronic pain.

“In the absence of laboratory alterations – the professionals comment – or specific biomarkers, the diagnosis of fibromyalgia depends mainly on symptoms that patients tell us. So try to measure and classify disease it allows us to better plan the therapeutic choices. Two of the patients visited did not have a certain diagnosis of fibromyalgia but, in the light of the clinical evaluation, were referred to a rheumatological evaluation for a certain diagnosis”.

All patients were administered, on a voluntary basis and anonymously, the test “Italian-FIQR”: 50% of the patients arriving at the clinic had a manifestation of moderate disease and 33% severe. Furthermore, during the interview, the patients were given a “monthly pain diary” to be filled in at home, which will be subject to remote re-evaluation.

“We believe – comment Dallocchio and Tassinati – you can help women suffering from fibromyalgia through the awareness of one’s pain. Several studies have demonstrated the difficulty of healthcare personnel in objectively evaluating female pain: women are judged to be less suffering than men and above all more in need of a psychotherapeutic rather than a clinical approach, thus delaying the prescription of pain medications. It is important for women to continue to listen to your body e don’t put your pain aside”.

PELVIC FLOOR. They were also visited on the same day 8 patients with pelvic floor problems, two of which have been taken over. Four professionals who have joined the initiative: Dr. Simona Ascanelli and Laura Chimisso of the S. Anna Surgery Unit 2 and Dr. Laura Fornasari (Urology) and Ruby Martinello (Gynecology).

In the photo, from left: Stefania Bencivelli, Giovanna Viola, Tania Tassinati, Giulia Dallocchio