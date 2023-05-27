Home » Fidenza (Parma), fire destroys the shed of a plastics company
Fidenza (Parma), fire destroys the shed of a plastics company

And serious fire it spread around 13:30 on Saturday at the gates of Fidenza (Parma). In the ‘La Bionda’ industrial district, the warehouse of the Monteplast company, a company that manufactures and markets, was completely destroyed plastic material. A tall, black column of smoke rose over the city and was visible several kilometers away. The firefighters of Parma, Fidenza and Fiorenzuola D’Arta intervened on the spot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The area has been cordoned off for a large radius due to the strong winds blowing in the area. The police and Arpa technicians are present at the site of the fire, who have started monitoring the air quality. The mayor of Fidenza, Andrea Massari, has issued an appeal to the citizens in which he asks “to keep the windows closed within a kilometer of the fire and to avoid approaching and standing outside the areas close to the fire”.

