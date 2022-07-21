Even the most solid stories sometimes fall apart, and so also Electronic Arts and Fifa choose different paths, just like Totti and Blasi. Fifa 23, which is announced in these hours, will in fact be the last chapter of a very long saga that began thirty years ago with Fifa International Soccer in 1993. Obviously this does not mean that there will no longer be an Electronic Arts football game. this year, only she will have a different skin.

But no sentimentality, because for sure there is no room for nostalgia on the playing field of a version that aims to be more and more all-encompassing, spectacular and inclusive. This year, thanks to the presence of two world championships, both men and women, in the same year on the cover of the Ultimate Global Edition of the game there will not only be Kylian Mbappé of PSG but also Australian Sam Kerr of Chelsea.





But the news goes far beyond the cover, there will in fact be more official female leagues, the English and the French, a new coaching system that will teach beginners all the tricks of Fifa, the PC version that will finally keep up with that of the consoles. next gen as regards the technical aspects and the possibility, finally, to play the games one on one with every available platform. So with a PlayStation 5 you can challenge the players Xbox and those Pc without any problem in Fut, online seasons and online friendlies. And it is not certain that there will be no other news in the future.

Videogame Shootball Arena, the Italian video game that blends shooter and football by Alessandra Contin 09 Maggio 2022



As for the news related to the various game modes, in Career mode you can, as always, face the path of a player from the moments in which he will warm the bench to world success. This time, however, you can influence your growth with a series of choices that will define your personality and temperament. Obviously this will also affect your physical characteristics.





Another very important feature concerns Fut, or the prince mode of Fifa and the one that has always guaranteed rich earnings (and controversy) thanks to the system of cards to be purchased. Normally the players’ layout on the pitch is based on the principles of the “chemistry” that exists from teammates in adjacent positions. Preferring those who play in the same leagues or have the same nationality. Now this system has been totally upset, abandoning the old principles. From now on the chemistry of the team will be decided by the presence in the roster of players yes they play in the same team, in the same league or of the same nationality, but without the constraint of proximity. This means that if once having both Liverpool wings did not change anything, now it will instead improve the general behavior of the entire attacking sector.

Video games Nintendo Switch Sports, the test of Italian Tech by Icilio Bellanima 31 Maggio 2022



More and more realistic

But let’s take a look under the hood. Electronic Arts as always, she declared that she had completely revised many animations and, thanks to the possibilities offered by all new ones for motion capture, she was able to record the movements of players and players directly on the field, multiplying the useful data to create an ever-increasing effect realistic and sensible for the physicality of athletes.

In addition, the Hypermotion 2 technology allows you to use the machine learning to get better and better animations. So not only do the movements exploit the real ones of the players, but an AI has been trained to replicate them, to make them even more fluid and linked together. This means more precise dribbles, goalkeepers with more natural behavior, drops, tackles and smudge-free hits. The race has also been revised and now it is taken into account whether the player is a sprinter or one who increases his speed over time, and therefore perhaps is able to make last-second defensive recoveries.

The most interesting addition, above all we need to understand how pro players will receive it, are the “power shot“, Or particularly powerful shots that can only be made with a few seconds of time available and aiming in a totally manual way. They are obviously designed for the strongest players and for those out-of-the-air situations where the defenders have given a little breathing space and you want to look for a risky solution that can almost guarantee a goal.

We have had the opportunity to try all these innovations on the pitch and even if obviously there is still something to be optimized already by trying our hand in luxury friendlies, some improvements can be seen. The shots are more varied, the animations, which were already excellent, even more fluid, the coverage of the field seems to have improved compared to the blunders that occurred in this year’s edition and the super shots are definitely fun, but to be used with care. Then there are all those visual goodies that every year increase compared to the previous one, like fully 3D networksthe grass even more beautiful, with even the signs of the slips that remain impressed throughout the game, greater cohesion of the public, more and more precise jerseys in their waving and so on.

Obviously from here torelease, scheduled for September 30th, there is still some news to unveil, but for Electronic Arts this should be the most beautiful Fifa ever. And although it is now a complex product that must be tested a lot to know its glitches and secrets, one should think that perhaps there is a grain of truth in this pure marketing statement. The rest will be a future to be written.